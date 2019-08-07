Carl Joshua takes one-man show to SA

By Wayne Chiridza

COMEDIAN Carl Joshua Ncube will be taking his one-man show to South Africa this weekend where he is billed to crack ribs at the ongoing One Night Stands Comedy Festival.

The festival, which began last week, will see Carl performing at Auto and General Theatre (AGT) in Sandton, Johannesburg on Friday. Carl is the only Zimbabwean on the line-up which has South Africans Robby Collins, Noko Moswete and Carvin Goldstone among many others.

Dubbed, “The biggest Zimbabwean Stand Up comedian in the world”, Carl’s event is expected to kick off at 6PM with tickets available at the AGT box office/Computicket at R150.

Speaking ahead of the show, Carl, who is no stranger to South African audiences as he has performed there on several occasions, rallied Zimbabweans in Johannesburg to throng the venue in their numbers as he hopes to fill it up. He however, said he was nervous as this will be his first one-man show in the neighbouring country.

“While trying to come to terms with the manifestation of my worst case scenarios, it is imperative that all of you know that I’m nervous as hell to be performing at my first ever one-man show called ‘the biggest Zimbabwean stand Up comedian in the world’ this Friday at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton, South Africa,” wrote Carl on his Facebook page.

He said he would use the show to teach audiences about Zimbabwe and being Zimbabwean.

Carl said he is excited to be staging this one-man show as it shows growth in his career.

“As a comedian, you start from doing five-minute shows when coming up and doing one-man shows, shows that I’m growing as a comedian,” he said.

Carl said in future, he plans to record these shows just like comedians Eddie Griffin, Trevor Noah and Dave Chappelle.

After the SA event, Carl will take on Gaborone in Botswana and then bring the one-man shows back home. The Chronicle