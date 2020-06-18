Boost for comedian’s vision of living in truck

By Bongani Ndlovu

Comedian Carl Joshua Ncube’s vision of living off the grid has been given a boost as he is now readying to build a mobile home which he and his wife Nelsy will travel around the country with.

Some years ago, Carl and Nelsy relocated to Victoria Falls and soon started looking into alternative living. As people who were forever on the go, the couple got fed up of paying rent for a house which they rarely ever spent time at and in no time, they moved into a tent.

Realising that they could actually do alternative living, they challenged themselves and decided to convert a bus that had been lying idle in the resort town to a home. They started revamping it and now, a year later, that is the place they call home.

Their story seems to have inspired local businesspeople such as Promobile who have donated a haulage truck and trailer for them to build a home with Red Kitchens, Masters Paint and Hardware, Solar Inn Z and J & P Security Services Zimbabwe also coming to the party.

An excited Carl took to social media on Tuesday to share the news of his second home with his fans.

“I’m excited to announce that Promobile has officially decided to be part of our Alternative Home Sweet Home project. They are giving us a trailer and horse to build our ‘Infinity’ home. It’ll be a beautiful 40-foot two bedroom travelling roadshow home.

“We will of course be building the home ourselves,” posted Ncube.

Describing how they were going to go about making this home, Carl said: “Our mobile home will be set on top of a haulage truck. It’ll be a 12 metre by three metre double storey home with two bedrooms, a Red Kitchens cooking studio, lounge, bathroom and upstairs outdoor ensuite. We literally can’t wait to start building this and taking brands with us around Zimbabwe and beyond.”

He said once the project is complete, he and Nelsy would travel around Zimbabwe to share their knowledge.

“The mobile home will go around Zimbabwe and we’ll spread ideas of possibilities to those that want to hear them. I personally, as a steward of these great brands and more, will seek to show you what can happen if we work well together,” said Carl.

Work on the project however, will only begin once the lockdown travel restrictions have been lifted. “The building process will start after travel restrictions are lifted so that the trailer can either come to Vic Falls or I travel to Harare,” Carl said.

To keep fans abreast with the project, Carl said he will run a reality documentary online. The Chronicle