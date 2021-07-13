Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze pays lobola for model Panashe Peters

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze has paid the bride price for his fiancée model Panashe Peters after he proposed to her in March this year. Over the weekend Keen and Peters flooded social media with pictures and videos of their special day.

Keen posted a video of Panashe being welcomed by people assumed to be his family members and captioned it saying, “Welcome home my wife. Like I said, I promise to love you for the rest of my life.”

He then posted another picture wearing matching outfits with Panashe with a caption that read, “May the words our families wrote on our outfits be a reminder that love is such a beautiful thing. God is love, we are love. To more blessings together. I love you.”

Panashe also posted the same pictures on her Instagram and wrote on one of them saying, “Kubva nhasi, ndava kunzi Mai Mushapaidze.”

Earlier in March the couple captured social media with pictures and videos of their engagement during Panashe’s birthday celebration.

Both Keen and Panashe are familiar faces on the social media streets. While keen is known for being manager to Jah Prayzah, Panashe is a host on Nash TV and is also known for her catwalking skills.

She has managed to scoop various beauty pageant crowns which include; Miss UZ in 2019, Miss University Africa-Zim, Miss Europe Continental- Zimbabwe in 2019 and Miss Tourism Harare.