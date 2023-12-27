Jah Prayzah ‘soft porn’ video draws fire…. singer hits back at criticism

Music superstar Jah Prayzah’s video for his song, Walletically has drawn harsh criticism from some prominent Zimbabwean figures, with accusations that the raunchy visuals border on soft porn.

The video stirred debate upon its release two days ago, with some questioning whether it was a true representation of an artiste that has often been regarded as a bastion of traditional Zimbabwean culture.

The video sees Jah Prayzah uncharacteristically surrounded by a bevy of half naked women, a sight that has rarely ever been seen in his past videos.

Posting on social media, renowned journalist Hopewell Chin’ono described the latest video, produced by Vusa Blaqs, as a cheapening of art that would not stand the test of time.

“Brilliant art and music doesn’t need soft porn for it to be appreciated or for It to be classic and everlasting. Tuku, Mapfumo, Makeba, Masekela to Marley never resorted to soft porn to become greats, their lyrics and musical instruments delivered the goods that made them legends.

“The timeless and authentic qualities of art and music that made these legends achieve greatness through the richness of their lyrics and musical compositions rather than relying on explicit content remain the gold standard for great music.

“This artistic gold standard underscores the idea that true brilliance in the arts and music specifically can be achieved through substance and artistic integrity and not lurid videos,” he wrote.

Harare based lawyer Tinomudaishe Chinyoka had a different opinion and defended Jah Prayzah;

“I think one can never hope to please all fans with one song, one video. And an artiste who produces the same thing over and over becomes boring.

“There will be a market for different videos: there will be some that one will watch with in-laws and ones that one watches with friends and ones that one simply avoids.

“I am not a supporter of controlling art and, by far the laziest reaction to this video has to be “Tuku or Mapfumo never did that”. Fair enough, then go watch their videos! Carry on,” Chinyoka added.

Acclaimed author Petina Gappah had her own rake on the matter and said;

“Watching that “Walletically” video, all I can say is that the guy at the Inauguration said it best. “Jah Prayzah, tazvinwa, zvakwana.”

“The idea that “wealth” means treating half-naked women as twerking commodities is beyond obnoxious. Jah Prayzah. Tazvinzwa. Zvakwana,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah seemed unapologetic about the video despite the criticism and posted the following on on X (formerly Twitter).