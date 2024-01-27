Wicknell Chivayo gifts Jah Prayzah US$180 000 Mercedes Benz S500

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has continued his free spending ways, this time gifting Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah with a Mercedes Benz S500 vehicle reportedly worth US$180 000.

Chivayo said the car is a reward to Jah Prayzah for coming up with songs that have aligned with the rise of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwean politics, a party that Wicknell supports.

“It would be very UNFAIR and grossly UNREASONABLE for me not to also acknowledge and recognize our own LEGEND and SUPERSTAR the man himself JAH PRAYZAH.

“Hantinga kanganwe zvazuro ne HOPE, back then wakaimba MUDHARA VACHAUYA then takazomuona zveshuwa akazouya uye iri Shumba inoruma zvokwadi.

“Ukazoimba uchiti KUTONGA KWARO na zvino richiri kutonga haro GAMBA riya and now the recent amazing CHIREMERA and for sure vaka gara pava ka gadzikwa, havana kubvuta vaka sarudzwa indeed he was democratically elected in terms of our constitution, WE VOTED FOR HIM… Zvokwadi haunyebi vane ZODZO uye IMHONDORO,” Wicknell wrote on his Facebook account as he unveiled the car.

The ruling party aligned businessman said that Jah Prayzah’s exemplary qualities had even seen him become a cherished mascot for the country’s armed forces.

“My brother, not only has your music been consistent with our ZANU PF’s inevitable victory all the the way but you are also the ZIMBABWE NATIONAL ARMY brand Ambassador crowned with a very senior rank of Full Colonel, an appointment and rank that an ordinary citizen like me can only DREAM OF…”

He continued: “As my small way of saying THANK YOU please kindly accept and go and immediately collect your new 2023 MERCEDES BENZ S500 4MATIC at EXQUISITE DEALERSHIP see Victor…

“Nakidzwa hako uri mu latest shape yako you deserve it…180 thousand dollars well spent on you whole heartedly… Congratulations to you my brother you earned it and you deserve it… Edelivers,” Chivayo wrote.

This extravagant gesture is only the latest in a series of Chivayo’s remarkable philanthropic endeavors.

His unwavering commitment to giving back to the community has however, also attracted criticism from critics who argue that his wealth is ill gotten.

Chivayo on the other hand dismisses his critics as “haters” that harbour ill intentions over his success.

Just recently, Chivayo’s benevolence reached new heights when he gifted 50 members of his congregation brand-new Toyota Aqua vehicles.

Each car, valued at US$7,500, was personally handed over to the recipients, marking a momentous occasion etched with joy and gratitude.

Furthermore, Chivayo pledged a staggering US$3 million to support the members of his church, solidifying his dedication to their well-being.

Earlier in 2023, Chivayo’s heartwarming spirit shone through when he made a significant donation to the St Gerard’s Parish of the Catholic Church in memory of his late mother.

This touching tribute included a brand-new Toyota Hilux D4D vehicle worth US$40,000, a home solar system, and a generous US$100,000 in cash.