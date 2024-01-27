Prophet part of trio arrested, beaten by armed police for allegedly stealing car

A Zimbabwean prophet based in South Africa found out in a painful way how harsh the long arm of the law can be in Zimbabwe, after he was arrested and beaten up by armed police officers for allegedly stealing a car.

The cleric, who is popularly known as Prophet Lincoln (real name Lincoln Tichaona Fero), was arrested together with two other accomplices for stealing a vehicle in Kuwadzana, Harare.

The trio successfully took away the car and parked it at a house belonging to one of them. The car however, had a tracker which led police to their location.

In a video that has widely circulated on social media, the three alleged ‘thieves’ are seen laying on the ground as they are mercilessly assaulted by armed police officers.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed their arrest.

“ZRP reports that Innocent Chigwaza (40), Johannes Matema (28) and Lincoln Tichaona Fero (29) were arrested in connection with a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in Kuwadzana 3 on 23/01/24 in which a Nissan Atlas motor vehicle was stolen.

“The stolen motor vehicle was tracked and recovered at the suspect’s place of residence.”