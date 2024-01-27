Vince McMahon resigns from WWE parent company TKO after rape claims

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon has been forced to resign from the organisation’s parent company after being accused of rape, sex trafficking and battery by a former female employee.

McMahon found himself in the line of fire again after Janel Grant, who worked in the company’s legal and talent departments, filed an explicit and disturbing case accusing him of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking.

She is not the first former employee to make claims against McMahon.

The graphic 67-page suit from Grant, also includes allegations that McMahon, now 78, forced her into a sexual relationship in order for her to get and keep a job and passed around pornographic pictures and videos of her to other men, including other WWE employees.

Grant said the affair stopped in 2002 when she was fired by the WWE after McMahon’s wife, Linda, discovered their relationship and forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement for $3million.

McMahon stepped down as WWE’s CEO in 2022 after facing allegations similar to those brought forward by Grant.

In a statement, Grant’s legal representatives said they had gone public with the matter in order to prevent the similar ill-treatment of women in future.

“Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized,” her attorney, Ann Callis, said.

“The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon’s history of depraved behavior, and it’s time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership.”

The lawsuit also claims WWE “benefited financially” from a “commercial sex act venture orchestrated by McMahon” by having wrestling talent sign new contracts after presenting Ms Grant “as a sexual commodity for their use”.

“Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE,” TKO Group said in a statement.

“While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

A spokesperson for McMahon refuted, saying the suit was made up of lies meant to tarnish the image of the business mogul.

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth,” the statement said. “He will vigorously defend himself.”

Although McMahon denies the allegations he has been forced to step down as executive chairman of the board of directors at TKO Group, the firm said. Daily Mast