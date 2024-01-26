Quotable Quotes: Reaction to Nelson Chamisa dumping ‘contaminated’ CCC

In the aftermath of Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa dumping what he has called a “contaminated” opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, Nehanda Radio brings you a collection of Quotable Quotes as citizens react to the news.

Brighton Mutebuka (UK based lawyer and political analyst)

“This is the inevitable culmination of the regime inspired infiltration and hijacking of the opposition movement which gathered momentum soon after the sham 23 August 2023 national elections.

“For now, Zimbabwe temporarily has a one-party state, thereby fulfilling ED’s long cherished dream since he came to power via a dramatic coup in November 2017.

“The creation of the fake office of Interim Secretary General of CCC Zimbabwe was meant to create plausible deniability so that ED could secretly direct Tshabangu to achieve his two-thirds parliamentary majority without explicit evidence of his political footprints – whose discovery would then naturally engulf the presidency in scandal and political intrigue.

“Nelson Chamisa’s continued involvement created an untenable charade / farce which saw his face, name and political capital raided & exploited while giving convenient cover to ED, the proxy and a coterie of infiltrators to decimate the party mercilessly under his guard while he was helpless to stem the bleeding.

“His exit puts that ignominy to a deserved and natural end. ED’s cover has now been blown although barely any of it was left following Mbuso Siso’s disastrous interview with veteran journalist Ezra Sibanda last week.”

Former opposition Presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka

“Chamisa remains Zimbabwe’s best foot forward. He remains the embodiment of the people’s hopes and aspirations. Given what has happened, walking away was the only viable answer.

“When a regime and its captured courts conspire to grant the patent and ownership of your own face to paid surrogates as their logo, perhaps it is time to literally and metaphorically carry your visage and walk away with it.

“We await to see what the carjackers will do, now that the engine has stripped itself away.

“However, there must be a cogent strategy to protect these institutions from infiltration, capture and abuse. A properly institutionalised political behemoth is a must so that building a new political party does not become our permanent annual preoccupation.

“There must be a full stop to this continued abuse and capture of the citizens’ institutions.. I stand with Chamisa.”

Professor Jonathan Moyo (Exiled Former Information Minister)

“Anyone anywhere who at any time comes up with a political party with no structures and with no constitution, or who makes himself or herself the structure and constitution of the party is his or her own worst enemy.

“Of course, people can come up with as many ghosts or strawman arguments as they want to explain away their own culpability, but while a structureless and constitutionless formation may work for a cultic church, it can never work for a political party.

“Never ever.

“As a matter of fact, there’s nothing as easily infiltratable as a structureless and constitutionless political party, especially one that claims to be officerless and memberless. A political party like that can never meet the most basic elements of a democratic or progressive formation!”

Che Ernst via X (formerly Twitter)

“For Professor Moyo and Tshabangu, the political landscape seems to be evolving rapidly.

“With Chamisa departing the CCC, they are left in a challenging position. If indeed they were attempting to influence or destabilise the CCC, Chamisa’s exit disrupts these plans.

“Moyo, from his position in exile, may have limited options to exert influence on the ground. Tshabangu, without the backing of a significant political figure, may find it difficult to establish credibility and authority.

“The next 3 weeks will full of events but one thing that is certain, its all over for Jonathan & Tshabangu & his handlers.

Pride Mkono (Political analyst and strategist)

“Despite grappling with formidable challenges, Nelson Chamisa remains a towering figure of significant popularity, a formidable asset in the volatile landscape of Zimbabwean politics.

“His departure from the CCC not only liberates him from the intricate web of local authorities and parliamentary responsibilities but also serves as a crucial juncture for personal reflection and strategic recalibration.

“This hiatus offers Chamisa an invaluable opportunity to delve into a period of introspection, allowing him to reevaluate his political trajectory and potentially realign his strategies without the encumbrances of party leadership.

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda (former opposition Presidential spokesman)

“Read carefully, no hyperbole, President Chamisa leads a movement. Many have given so much for the ideals that President Chamisa stands for. Therefore, I am confident that President Chamisa will reignite the movement so that it will restate and reaffirm the timeless commitment to a better Zimbabwe.

“Some day in the future, long after lawlessness of ZANU PF is gone, it will be said about President Chamisa, though much was taken, much remained and which he is, he is. One heroic fighter, with a strong heart and will, to strive, to find, and not to yield. That he won us a new Zimbabwe!”

Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant MP – CCC who has since resigned)

“There’s no legitimate CCC without our Change Champion in Chief. There’s no legitimate Parliament without respect for the will of the people. I stand by Adv @nelsonchamisa’s decision and join him in leaving the charade.

“I remain committed to fighting for true democracy and better lives for all Zimbabweans. To those who believed, voted and supported, I owe you my deepest gratitude. I will be communicating with you directly soon to map a way forward.🇿🇼”

Pride Mkono (Political analyst and strategist)

“Beyond his disinterest in legal proceedings, Chamisa’s aloofness extended to a notable absence of coordination with the elected representatives within the party. The echoes of this disconnection reverberated through the ranks, leaving a palpable sense of discord.

“The public revelation of his resignation, in essence, aligned seamlessly with his privately held disposition. It served as a confirmation of a protracted period during which Chamisa gradually withdrew his investments, both emotionally and strategically, from the internal disputes plaguing the party.