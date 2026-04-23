Seven family members killed in KwaZulu-Natal; three suspects arrested

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested three suspects following the abduction and killing of seven members of the same family on the province’s north coast earlier this week.

According to investigators, the victims were taken from their home in Newtown, Newark, on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

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Authorities say the suspects forced entry into the property and removed all seven occupants, including a 20-year-old woman and an 83-year-old elderly person, before transporting them to Melmoth.

The case came to light the following morning when a domestic worker arrived at the residence and found signs of a break-in, with the family and a vehicle missing. Police launched an immediate investigation, which led to arrests in Hlomendlini and later in Dendetu, Sundumbili.

Two suspects were initially detained in Hlomendlini, where officers recovered a mobile phone linked to one of the victims.

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A third suspect was subsequently arrested in Sundumbili and found in possession of a firearm. In total, authorities seized 11 mobile phones believed to be connected to the case.

Police allege that one of the suspects had previously worked for the victims and may have played a central role in the crime. Investigators say the victims were restrained before being transported to Melmoth.

Authorities further allege that the suspects forced the victims to provide banking details and PIN numbers. During the incident, multiple financial transactions were reportedly carried out using the victims’ accounts.

Police say three of the victims were shot, while the remaining four died from stab wounds. The bodies were discovered in Melmoth on Wednesday.

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Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended the rapid progress made by officers but expressed concern over the circumstances of the case.

He noted that crimes of this nature can be difficult to prevent and emphasised the importance of swift police response. He also warned employers, particularly in rural and isolated areas, to exercise caution when hiring staff and to conduct thorough background checks.

Mkhwanazi added that individuals known to victims are often involved in crimes in secluded communities and confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects are linked to other offences in the province.

The three suspects, aged 21, 26, and 28, are scheduled to appear before the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 24 April 2026. They face multiple charges, including kidnapping, murder, rape, and armed robbery.

Police say further inquiries are under way as authorities continue to gather evidence.