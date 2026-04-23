spot_img
Crimes & CourtsInternationalAfricaSouth Africa

Seven family members killed in KwaZulu-Natal; three suspects arrested

Police investigate abduction, robbery, and murder case involving seven victims on KZN north coast

By Staff Reporter
556
0
On 17 May 2010 the South African Police Service (SAPS) demonstrated along with Emergency Services how efficient they will be during the 2010 World Cup. Thousands of spectators joined the parade through the streets of Sandton. (Picture via ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd., CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

Must Try

Trending

Load more
Staff Reporter

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested three suspects following the abduction and killing of seven members of the same family on the province’s north coast earlier this week.

According to investigators, the victims were taken from their home in Newtown, Newark, on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say the suspects forced entry into the property and removed all seven occupants, including a 20-year-old woman and an 83-year-old elderly person, before transporting them to Melmoth.

The case came to light the following morning when a domestic worker arrived at the residence and found signs of a break-in, with the family and a vehicle missing. Police launched an immediate investigation, which led to arrests in Hlomendlini and later in Dendetu, Sundumbili.

Two suspects were initially detained in Hlomendlini, where officers recovered a mobile phone linked to one of the victims.

- Advertisement -

A third suspect was subsequently arrested in Sundumbili and found in possession of a firearm. In total, authorities seized 11 mobile phones believed to be connected to the case.

Police allege that one of the suspects had previously worked for the victims and may have played a central role in the crime. Investigators say the victims were restrained before being transported to Melmoth.

Authorities further allege that the suspects forced the victims to provide banking details and PIN numbers. During the incident, multiple financial transactions were reportedly carried out using the victims’ accounts.

Police say three of the victims were shot, while the remaining four died from stab wounds. The bodies were discovered in Melmoth on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended the rapid progress made by officers but expressed concern over the circumstances of the case.

He noted that crimes of this nature can be difficult to prevent and emphasised the importance of swift police response. He also warned employers, particularly in rural and isolated areas, to exercise caution when hiring staff and to conduct thorough background checks.

Mkhwanazi added that individuals known to victims are often involved in crimes in secluded communities and confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects are linked to other offences in the province.

The three suspects, aged 21, 26, and 28, are scheduled to appear before the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 24 April 2026. They face multiple charges, including kidnapping, murder, rape, and armed robbery.

Police say further inquiries are under way as authorities continue to gather evidence.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tinashe Marufu of Shumba Street in Mucheke was sentenced by Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi on Monday. (Picture via Masvingo Mirror)

Notorious 23-year-old Masvingo man jailed 25 years for 17 robbery counts

Masvingo Mirror - 7
MASVINGO – A 23-year-old Masvingo man will taste freedom when he turns 48-years old after being sentenced to 25 years in jail for 17 counts of armed robbery and robbery.
Nedbank Belmont branch along Plumtree Road, Bulawayo (Picture via The Chronicle)

Manhunt for 7 robbers who snatched US$272k from Nedbank in Bulawayo

Never Kadungure - 11
BULAWAYO – Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that will lead to the arrest of a seven member gang who snatched over US$272,500 from a Nedbank branch in the city.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Three armed robbery suspects shot dead in Kadoma shootout with cops

New Ziana - 1
BULAWAYO - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have confirmed the arrest of two foreign nationals suspected to be linked to five armed robbery cases in Bulawayo.

Notorious Harare duo jailed 95 years each for robbery and rape

Tanaka Sibanda - 1
Two Harare men who were terrorizing residents in the capital have been sentenced to 95 years in jail each by Harare regional magistrate Fadzayi Mthombeni.
Harare Magistrates Court

Man (22) arrested for US$128 000 robbery… 4 accomplices still at large

Tanaka Sibanda - 2
A 22 year old Harare man was arrested and appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing armed robbery allegations after he teamed up with his accomplices to rob a motorist of US$128 932 in cash.
Load more
Previous article
ConCourt battle looms over Jessie Majome’s removal from rights body
Next article
ZACC targets Powertel leadership over fraud, procurement irregularities claims

Don't miss a story

Breaking News straight to your inbox.

No spam just news !

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Recipes

Latest

Load more

More Recipes Like This