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ZACC targets Powertel leadership over fraud, procurement irregularities claims

Anti-graft cops swoop as explosive claims rock state telecom giant

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro
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Powertel Managing Director Mr. Willard Nyagwande, touring the Powertel exhibition stands at ZITF 2025 (Picture via X - @PowerTelZW)

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Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched an investigation into Powertel’s top leadership following serious allegations of fraud and procurement irregularities, placing the state-owned telecommunications firm under intense scrutiny amid concerns over governance and accountability, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

Sources familiar with the matter said the anti-graft body moved in last week after receiving a formal complaint from pressure group Citizens Against Corruption (CAC), which raised concerns over financial irregularities, weak internal controls and possible abuse of office within the organisation.

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The complaint, lodged last month, centres on allegations against Powertel’s Acting Managing Director Willard Nyagwande and members of the executive team.

It outlines claims of internal instability, including reported disputes among senior managers that are said to be affecting the company’s operations and staff morale.

“The Acting Managing Director is engaged in persistent confrontations with senior management, creating an environment of hostility and instability,” CAC noted in its complaint to ZACC.

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Investigators are understood to be examining suspected lapses in financial oversight that allegedly allowed a junior employee to defraud the company, raising questions about accountability at higher levels of management.

The probe is also expected to assess whether any senior officials may have benefited, directly or indirectly, from the alleged irregularities.

Procurement practices are another key focus area.

Concerns have been raised over advance payments to suppliers without adequate safeguards, as well as the use of a consignment stock model that critics argue could be open to manipulation and preferential treatment of selected contractors.

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In addition, allegations relating to expenditure on international travel by senior executives are likely to form part of the inquiry, with questions over whether such trips delivered value to the organisation.

The developments come after Citizens Against Corruption called for intervention by both ZACC and the Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet, citing what it described as systemic governance failures within Powertel.

“These lapses point to a failure of accountability mechanisms and raise serious questions about those entrusted with safeguarding public resources,” the complainant stated.

Contacted for comment, Nyagwande said he was not permitted to speak on the matter and referred this publication to the company’s Acting Group Stakeholder Relations officer, Prisca Utete.

“Im not allowed to respond to such issues for now,” he said.

Confirming that investigations are underway, Utete said: “The matter is subjudice.”

ZACC has not yet issued an official statement on the scope or timeline of the investigation.

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