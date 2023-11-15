Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Gemma Griffiths fly Zimbabwe flag in Africa

Three Zimbabwean musicians Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Gemma Griffiths have conquered the music industry in East/South/North Africa after they received awards at the 9th edition of African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA).

The 2023 AEUSA Awards full list of the winners following the 9th edition Awards ceremony held on 11 November 2023 was released on Sunday showing the three artists making it to the top of their respective categories.

Winky D emerged as the Best Reggae / Dancehall Artist, Jah Prayzah won Best Male Artist for East/South/North Africa, and Gemma Griffiths was crowned Best Female Artist for East/South/North Africa.

Jah Prayzah was competing against famous musicians; Eddy Kenzo,Rayvanny, Marioo, Sami Bey, Yomaps, Harmonize, Yared Negu, Tamer Hosny, Young Stunna, ElGrandeToto, Meddy, Otile Brown, Diamond Platnumz and Focalistic.

Winky D defeated Shatta Wale, Ruger, Patoranking, Stone Bwoy, Spice, Takana Zion. Shenseea, Buju Banton, Popcaan, Isasha, Mr. Killa, Byron Messia, Skillbeng and Young Bredda.

Gemma Griffiths battled it out against, Africa, Maua Sama, Spice Dianna, Zuchu, Haidy Mousa, Kiin Jamac, Hewan Gebrewold, DJ Uncle Waffles, Nandy, Marwa Loud, Nadia Mukami, Abigail Champs, Kenza Mosli, Mpho Sebina and Kelly Khumalo

Winky D took to social media to thank his fans for their support.

“I will forever go beyond grateful and humbled to have earned the unwavering support and love for my music from my brothers and sisters in music.

“You will remain the driving force behind anything that graces my way musically. I find no words to express how much it means to me to have such a loyal music base.

“Your votes in appreciation and gratitude forever touch my heart and inspired me to continue creating music that I’m consonant to how you sense and perceive the world around you. I am honored to have been given the opportunity to connect with your souls through my music.

“You are the reason I do what I do, and I am forever grateful for your humbling pure love and support. Thank you for always being a part of this musical journey. I devote my life to creating music that speaks to your inner beings and souls,” he said.

Jah Prayzah said: “I do music to entertain myself and my fans. But whenever I get recognition for it, it’s a bonus. Thank you Team JP and thank you AEAUSA.”