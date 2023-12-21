Show organiser defends Jah Prayzah, Mafikizolo US$180 ticket price

Ginger Apple Group, the organisers of the exclusive Christmas musical and dinner event scheduled for Thursday in Harare have defended their ticket pricing.

Dubbed “Prestige Christmas Affair”, the show will be headlined by Jah Prayzah and Mafikizolo who will be joined by Feli Nandi, ExQ and DJ Rimo.

The event which will be held at the Newlands Country Club will be an intimate and exclusive experience with limited ticket availability. There is no general admission, with the VIP ticket costing US$130, while the VVIP ticket is priced at US$180.

Napoleon Nyanhi, the Curator at Ginger Apple Group, stated that this Christmas dinner is specifically designed for “A Listers” suggesting a high-end and exclusive niche.

“We are throwing an exclusive Christmas Party that is full of elegance and glamour. The title “Prestige” in this instance refers to High class and style and we are targeting to host the high achieving geniuses who contribute to the GDP and success of our nation.

“This is a top-notch event with the best musicians that the region has to offer, at a location of class, elegance and very tight security. We are selling value for money,” he said.

Nyanhi added that they are not expecting a bumper crowd at the exclusive event.

“This will be an intimate affair with a few hundred people. We are keen on maintaining class rather than filling up the venue,”

“Its festive cheer with a difference, a red carpet welcome with a cocktail to start off the evening. Revellers will enjoy an elegant dinner in a clean, safe and glamorous environment while being serenaded by beautiful music,” said Nyanhi.