‘Scariest time of my life’- DJ Fresh reveals his fears after recent break up

Legendary South African media personality DJ Fresh has revealed that the last few weeks have been the scariest in his life, as he comes to terms with living without anyone by his side following his recent breakup.

In February 2022, Fresh and Thabiso Sikwane announced the end of their marriage of 20 years, revealing they were in the process of a divorce.

Since then, Fresh has been linked with actress Mapaseka Koetle, although the two have never confirmed any romance between them.

In an interview with presenter Lula Odiba, fresh revealed that he was in the throes of a break up that had left him reeling over the last few weeks.

“Outside of having children is my recent break-up. It scared me because from the age of 14 until now, I’ve been in a relationship back-to-back. The thing that scares me is that I’ve never had an opportunity not to be in a relationship.

“The last six weeks for me have been the most exciting and scariest time of my life because I do not know not having to account to someone,” he said.

Fresh said the break up had happened when he least expected it, as he thought he had found a lifelong partner.

“I think what makes it scarier is that I broke up with someone that I genuinely believe I wanted to spend the rest of my life with, and I still believe that’s the person I want to spend the rest of my life with, but because things happened the way they did — and I’m not going to even point fingers, I think we both f*cked up — but I think choosing that I don’t want to be in a relationship, for now, is probably the scariest thing I’ve decided because I haven’t done it in a while,” he said.

Fresh’s ex-wife Thabiso has opened up about how she and Fresh make co-parenting work, even though their relationship did not.

“It is so overwhelming sometimes, especially when you are doing it on your own. Hang in there. I don’t think anybody has a formula.

‘Yes there are books, classes, and things you can do to equip yourself, but you know yourself, you know your limitations, you know your capabilities and you find your own rhythm. Pray as well, pray for wisdom on how to raise them,” she said.