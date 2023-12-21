“Nothing is offensive to me about being called a lesbian” – DJ Zinhle

South African entertainer DJ Zinhle has said she doesn’t feel that there is anything wrong with being in a same sex relationship, as she responded to internet trolls that suggested she was a “lesbian in denial” wife.

DJ Zinhle is married to former Black Motion star Mörda, with whom she has one child. She was also romantically involved with the late rapper AKA, a relationship that gave birth to her eldest child, Kairo.

Despite all this, the Umlilo hitmaker set the record straight after a social media user shared a picture of her and her husband kissing with the caption labelling her a “lesbian in denial” wife.

“Nothing is offensive to me about being called a lesbian. It’s untrue but it’s definitely not offensive. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a lesbian,” she wrote in reaction to the post.

Zinhle has seemingly found joy in Mörda’s arms, with Mörda gifting Zinhle a diamond ring in celebration of her 40th birthday and their love for each other. On social media the couple does not shy away from gushing about each other.

Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mörda spoke about how his priorities had shifted and he was now a family man who was happily in love.

“I’m in a space where I’m in love. I love my kids and I have to accommodate that. Love changed my life. My wife changed the way I think. My outlook on life is family comes first. I want to tell my story through my music. I can say a lot without the lyrics.”