Police block Job Sikhala rally set for Huruyadzo Hall in Chitungwiza

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime has blocked a rally set for this Saturday that was meant to drum up solidarity for outspoken jailed opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) former MP and Vice Chairman Job Sikhala.

Sikhala, who has been in custody for over 18 months at the notorious Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, will be spending another Christmas in jail after his trial was postponed to next year January 3.

The former Zengeza West MP is accused of inciting CCC party supporters to avenge the death of slain activist, Moreblessing Ali.

The Job Sikhala Solidarity Council, set up to galvanise support for demanding his release, has revealed that police have blocked their solidarity rally set for Huruyadzo Community Hall in Chitungwiza at the weekend.

In a letter addressed to the organisers, police said the planned rally was a security threat as it did not meet provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Mopa).

“The notification to hold a procession rally in solidarity with Job Sikhala at Huruyadzo Community Hall on December 23 is prohibited. The notification does not meet the requirements of section 7 of the Mopa Act. Therefore, your event was not sanctioned,” the letter read.

In response, the organisers expressed their disgust at the abuse of the law to deny citizens their freedom of association and assembly.

“The Job Sikhala Solidarity Council notes with disgust the blocking of the December 23 solidarity rally by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

“The ZRP claims that the notification failed to meet the requirements of Mopa, an excuse that has been consistently used to deny citizens their freedom of association and assembly.”

“It is apparent that the name Job Sikhala attracts repression from the regime of Emmerson Mnangagwa. The State has caged Sikhala for more than 18 months, but they still shiver at the mere mention of Sikhala’s name,” the council said.

“The council will not be deterred by this setback. A series of solidarity activities are lined up to rally the millions of pro-democracy campaigners in Zimbabwe and beyond to collectively demand the release of Job Sikhala.”