Zimbabwean cricketers Madhevere, Mavuta suspended over drugs

Zimbabwean cricketers, Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, have been suspended “with immediate effect” from all cricket activities, pending a hearing, for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules.

According to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) “the concerned players… both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test.”

“They have been charged under the ZC Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and will appear before a disciplinary hearing soon,” the ZC said.

Both Madhevere and Mavuta were part of the Zimbabwe side that faced Ireland in a home series until last week. Madhevere played all three T20Is while Mavuta played just the third T20I and the three ODIs after that.

Mavuta made his international debut in 2018, and has so far played four Tests, 12 ODIs and 10 T20Is, while Madhevere, who first represented Zimbabwe in 2020, has featured in two Tests, 36 ODIs and 60 T20Is.