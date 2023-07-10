Sean Williams named ICC 2023 WC qualifiers Player of the Tournament

Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team all-rounder Sean Williams was named Player of the Tournament of the just ended ICC 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Williams has been phenomenal with the bat and ball despite that Zimbabwe were knocked out and failed to secure a spot at the World Cup competition slated for India after losing to Scotland.

The veteran left hand batter scored an incredible 600 runs and picked three wickets across seven innings that the Chevrons played during the qualifiers.

The 36-year-old cricketer managed 13 sixes as well as 67 boundaries with a strike rate of 139.21.

In his 600 runs, Williams managed to score three centuries, a 91 together with a half century for an average of 100 at the ended tournament won by Sri Lanka who defeated Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Williams could find himself scooping another individual award in the coming few days given he scored the highest votes after being nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award.

Following his outstanding performances, Williams was nominated for the gong alongside Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia’s Travis Head.

The person who will get the highest votes among the trio, will walk away with the prestigious individual award.