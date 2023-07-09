Transgender model Rikkie Valerie Kolle crowned Miss Universe Netherlands

Rikkie Valerie Kolle (22) has become the first transgender woman to be crowned Miss Universe Netherlands, making history in the Dutch country.

Kolle, a Dutch-Moluccan model, won the pageant on Saturday in a feat that will see her effectively become Miss Netherlands and eligible to represent her country at the 72nd Miss Universe contest in El Salvador this December.

Nathalie Mogbelzada, 26, from Amsterdam, was named first runner-up while Habiba Mostafa and Lou Dirchs were awarded Miss Congeniality and Miss Social Media, respectively.

There has been a growing number of transgender women taking part in pageants, prominent examples being Spain’s Angela Ponce who entered the race for the Miss Universe title in 2018.

It’s also reported that the current owner of the Miss Universe org — Anne Jakrajutatip — is transgender herself.