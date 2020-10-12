Jah Master pays roora: PICTURES

By Marshall Bwanya

‘Hello Mwari’ hitmaker Jah Master this Sunday paid roora for his sweetheart and baby mama, Mai Jordan and is officially off the market.

The versatile ZimDanceHall chanter was ecstatic and took to social media to post pictures and announce the good news.

““First chapter takando roora for the brand kuti rive negwara. Thank you for the support we luv you of fans. May God bless you,” Jah Master wrote.

Translation: “First chapter we paid lobola of our brand to have direction. Thank you for the support we love you, our fans. May God bless you.”

Jah Masters fans were also happy about his traditional marriage showering the ‘Unonzani’ hit maker with congratulatory messages on social media.

Facebook user Musa Sebata Giyane wrote: “Yes yes yes. Love is beautiful. Well done young man. It takes a lot of dedication for a young man arimu industry yaari kuti aroore.”

Translation: “Yes yes yes. Love is beautiful. Well done young man. It takes a lot of dedication for a young man in the music industry to settle down and marry.”

Social media user Rob Kunds Van Gumazee wrote: “Congrats baba u hve set a good example to ur fellow brothers in zimdancehall n fans as well👏👏👏”

Tracy Shumba on facebook wrote: “Congrats Jah Master , you’ve shown that you come from a well mannered family,God bless your family with happiness.” Nehanda Radio