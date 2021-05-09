Jah Master scores big with BancABC

By Jotham Gutsa | The Standard |

Award-winning Zimdancehall musician Rodney Mashundure, popularly known as “Jah Master” in music circles, scored big on Friday after he was unveiled as BancABC Zimbabwe’s brand ambassador for its local remittance service – City Hopper.

The talented artiste, who rose to stardom with the hit track Hello Mwari, has hailed this union with BancABC as a reward for his hard work he pursued over the past years.

“I am shocked and at the same time being humbled to be appointed as a brand ambassador for this financial institution,” Jah Master told Standard Style.

“I am happy as this is what I never thought will lead me to be where I am. I am proud and I thank the Almighty for the God-given talent.

“I wish to advise other artistes to be disciplined and be role models to the society and that way one will surely be rewarded for his or her efforts.”

The dancehall artiste received full endorsement to literally “drive” City Hopper after receiving a brand-new City Hopper-branded Toyota Allion as part of the assignation with the financial institution to push the product to the market.

BancABC Zimbabwe CEO Lance Mambondiani bemoaned how the arts industry, just like any other sector, has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Arts and culture play a pivotal role in society and we are always happy to look for ways to uplift and partner with local talent,” Mambondiani said.

“The world has been divested by the Covid-19 pandemic and no sector has been affected more than the arts sector due to the lock downs.

“This is our small way of supporting the creative sector and the important role they play in getting our message out to our consumers all over the country.”

BancABC has been very visible and active with its community engagement and corporate social responsibility initiatives such as the recently concluded ‘777 Campaign’ which was targeted at creating social impact in seven different communities across the country driven by seven clients engaged in seven different charitable causes.

The initiative also managed to provide personal protective equipment support to healthcare frontline workers fighting the pandemic in various provinces.

“We appreciate the support and patronage we have received from all Zimbabweans who use City Hopper throughout the country,” Mambondiani said.

“This simple, yet timely product has resolved the challenges that many of our customers had in sending money inter-city and we are happy to have stood in the gap and hope our partnership with Jah Master will assist in taking the product to the people and his many adoring fans.”

City Hopper customers are able to send and receive foreign currency in 28 TM Pick n Pay retail outlets in almost all the major cities with more shops due to be added soon.