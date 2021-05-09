Robbers in accident after stealing tyres

By Sharon Chimenya

Three robbers are on the run after they escaped from a kombi which overturned while they were running away after allegedly stealing and loading more than 100 new tyres in Masvingo.

Police in Masvingo said they have launched a manhunt on the trio who pounced on a local tyre shop and loaded 112 new tyres in their commuter omnibus which overturned as they were escaping. Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the robbery that took place at Crown Duo Tyres Services along Factory Road in the industrial areas on Wednesday. The robbers had stolen 112 new tyres worth $455 000.

“On 5 May at around 2AM three suspects with a commuter omnibus parked in front of the premises where Panaganai Maketiwa (21) of Junior Security Company was guarding and threatened him with a gun. The suspects ordered him to lie down and tied him with an electric cable and took the keys to the storeroom,” said Insp Dhewa.

He said the suspects loaded some tyres and drove off. The security guard managed to untie himself and sent an emergency message to the control centre requesting for back-up.

“After some time, the robbers came back with a trailer to load more tyres. While loading the tyres they noticed the reaction team and jumped into the vehicle and drove off. The suspects lost control of the vehicle and overturned. The three fled from the scene and left the vehicle and tyres behind.”

Police recovered 112 tyres of different sizes ranging from size 13-17 and the commuter omnibus. The Sunday News