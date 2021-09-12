Brothers kill man for assaulting wife

By Sharon Chimenya

A man from Chief Nyajena in Masvingo died last week a day after he was beaten by his brothers who were trying to restrain him from assaulting his wife.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the death of a 30-year-old Witness Gumo of Mahachi Village. Insp Dhewa said Witness was assaulted by his two brothers Wiseman and Titus Gumo after he had refused to stop beating up his wife, Portia Gube (21).

“On 4 September at around 9pm, Witness and his wife went into their bedroom hut leaving their brothers behind. A misunderstanding arose resulting in Witness slapping Gube who ran out of the bedroom screaming.

Wiseman and Titus tried to restrain Witness from further assaulting Gube but he turned violent resulting in Wiseman taking a whip and started beating Witness while Titus was slapping him. Witness slipped and fell and became unconscious. On 5 September his health deteriorated and he was rushed to Musiso Hospital where he was referred to Masvingo General Hospital.

Witness died around 12am at Masvingo 24 Hour Clinic,” said Insp Dhewa.

Insp Dhewa said members of the public should resolve their matters amicably.

Meanwhile, a 100-year-old woman from Chief Murinye was burnt to death when the hut she was sleeping in caught fire. Insp Dhewa said Gogo Ndakashava died at Kurauone Ndakashava of Muringani Village, under Chief Murinye in Masvingo last week on Friday.

He said Gogo Ndakashava was staying with his 57-year-old son Saddock Torovasei Kurauone who was preparing to cook supper.

“Ndakashava went to her bedroom hut and left his son getting ready to cook supper. Saddock cleaned the fireplace and threw away ashes near the thatching grass next to Ndakashava’s room. After he had gone back into the kitchen he heard the sound of the burning and when he went outside he saw that the thatching grass had caught fire.

Saddock, together with three other male juveniles tried to put out the fire but to no avail. During the process of trying to extinguish the fire, the hut caught fire and Ndakashava was heard crying out for help. Saddock tried to rescue his mother but could not open the door to the bedroom,” he said.

Insp Dhewa said Gogo Ndakasvava was burnt to death while all the property that was in the hut was reduced to ashes. The Sunday News