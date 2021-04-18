Man killed in family wrangle

By Sharon Chimenya

A man from Masvingo is in police custody after allegedly fatally stabbing his brother-in-law in a fit of rage following a violent family dispute.

Lucas Chawatama (47) of Village 24 Mukosi Resettlement area, Masvingo, is accused of murdering Tinago Chikunda (46), after he was involved in a violent altercation with the deceased’s son, Taruvinga earlier.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, said Chawatama stabbed his brother-in-law who was on his way to his homestead on a mission to resolve the earlier dispute.

“On 12 April Taruvinga and Chawatama were among the people who were working at Muzondo Farm where they were transporting rapoko from the fields to the homestead,” said Insp Dhewa.

“At around 6pm, when they were transporting their third load, they stopped close to Dzidzai Vivayi’s home and started fighting.

“When Vivayi saw them, she insisted that they stop fighting and go home.”

He said on his way home, Taruvinga met his father who asked what had happened.

Insp Dhewa said Chikunda then began making his way to Chawatama’s homestead in order to resolve the dispute before meeting his alleged assailant along the way.

“They met Chawatama before they reached his home and Chawatama quickly grabbed Taruvinga.

“Taruvinga pushed Chawatama and he fell, when he rose he stabbed Chikunda and went after Taruvinga.”

Chikunda died on the spot and was found by his brother Svinurai Chikunda (42) who reported the matter to the police.

The body was ferried to Masvingo General Hospital for post-mortem.

Insp Dhewa urged people to consider resolving disputes amicably and desist from using violence to avoid loss of life. The Sunday Mail