Jah Master wins big at ZIMAs…. bags three gongs

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

After calling God with his ‘Hello Mwari’ hit, Zimdancehall chanter Jah Master finally received the much needed answer to his call.

Mwari answered to Jah Master’s call on Saturday night at the PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (ZIMA) as the young vibrant maestro stole the shine from all Zimbabwean musicians by walking away with three prestigious accolades to his name.

The annual music awards ceremony took place on Saturday night, strictly adhering to Covid-19 regulations, hence it was hosted virtually at the Newlands Country Club in Harare.

Jah Master won the Best Male Award, Best Zimdancehall and his Hello Mwari song scooped the Song of the Year award.

Posting on his Facebook page, Jah Master thanked his fans (mabhanduru) and the ZIMAs for the opportunity to shine his light.

“Thank you ZIMA… we scooped the Best Zimdancehall, Best Male and Song of the Year last night… Thanks for the support. Shout Out to #TheNextGeneration.”

Other noticeable winners from the night Include fast rising Hip Hop star Holy Ten who received the best newcomer and Hip hop artiste while gospel songstress Janet Manyowa was awarded the best female artiste of the year and Best Album of The Year (Sounds of Victory).

Old school musical group the Cool Crooners were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below is a full list of winners:

BEST COVID-19 SONG

Indosakusa – COVID-19

BEST AFROPOP

Nox

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Tahle WeDzinza

BEST NEWCOMER

Holy Ten

BEST VIDEOGRAPHER

Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs

BEST DANCE/HOUSE/KWAITO

Mzoe 7

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL

Jah Master

BEST HIPHOP

Holy Ten

BEST RNB & SOUL

Hillzy

BEST CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA

Brity Yonly

BEST EZODUMO/IMBUBE

Nkwali

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

Michael Mahendere

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

Mambo Dhuterere

BEST SUNGURA

Nicholas Zachariah

BEST JAZZ

Mahlaba

BEST TSHIBILIKA

Madlela Skhobokhobo

BEST GROUP /DUO

Crisswiss & The Dot

BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST

Shasha

BEST PRODUCER

Levels Chillspot

BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Sounds of Victory – Janet Manyowa

BEST VIDEO

Trevor Dongo x Feli Nandi- Mufudzi Wemombe

BEST COLLABORATION

Poptain x Allanah – Fadza Mutengi

BEST FEMALE

Janet Manyowa

BEST MALE

Jah Master

SONG OF THE YEAR

Hello Mwari – Jah Master

RETRO 1

Safirio (Mukadota) Madzikatire

RETRO 2

Busi Ncube

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Cool Crooners