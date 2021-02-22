Jah Master wins big at ZIMAs…. bags three gongs

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |
After calling God with his ‘Hello Mwari’ hit, Zimdancehall chanter Jah Master finally received the much needed answer to his call.
Mwari answered to Jah Master’s call on Saturday night at the PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (ZIMA) as the young vibrant maestro stole the shine from all Zimbabwean musicians by walking away with three prestigious accolades to his name.
The annual music awards ceremony took place on Saturday night, strictly adhering to Covid-19 regulations, hence it was hosted virtually at the Newlands Country Club in Harare.
Jah Master won the Best Male Award, Best Zimdancehall and his Hello Mwari song scooped the Song of the Year award.
Posting on his Facebook page, Jah Master thanked his fans (mabhanduru) and the ZIMAs for the opportunity to shine his light.
“Thank you ZIMA… we scooped the Best Zimdancehall, Best Male and Song of the Year last night… Thanks for the support. Shout Out to #TheNextGeneration.”
Other noticeable winners from the night Include fast rising Hip Hop star Holy Ten who received the best newcomer and Hip hop artiste while gospel songstress Janet Manyowa was awarded the best female artiste of the year and Best Album of The Year (Sounds of Victory).
Old school musical group the Cool Crooners were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Below is a full list of winners:
BEST COVID-19 SONG
Indosakusa – COVID-19
BEST AFROPOP
Nox
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Tahle WeDzinza
BEST NEWCOMER
Holy Ten
BEST VIDEOGRAPHER
Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs
BEST DANCE/HOUSE/KWAITO
Mzoe 7
BEST ZIMDANCEHALL
Jah Master
BEST HIPHOP
Holy Ten
BEST RNB & SOUL
Hillzy
BEST CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA
Brity Yonly
BEST EZODUMO/IMBUBE
Nkwali
BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL
Michael Mahendere
BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL
Mambo Dhuterere
BEST SUNGURA
Nicholas Zachariah
BEST JAZZ
Mahlaba
BEST TSHIBILIKA
Madlela Skhobokhobo
BEST GROUP /DUO
Crisswiss & The Dot
BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST
Shasha
BEST PRODUCER
Levels Chillspot
BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Sounds of Victory – Janet Manyowa
BEST VIDEO
Trevor Dongo x Feli Nandi- Mufudzi Wemombe
BEST COLLABORATION
Poptain x Allanah – Fadza Mutengi
BEST FEMALE
Janet Manyowa
BEST MALE
Jah Master
SONG OF THE YEAR
Hello Mwari – Jah Master
RETRO 1
Safirio (Mukadota) Madzikatire
RETRO 2
Busi Ncube
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Cool Crooners