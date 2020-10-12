‘I’m more concerned with the will of the people than a seat in parliament’ – Karenyi

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

MDC Alliance Vice President Lynette Karenyi says she was not moved by being recalled recently by the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T party because she is more concerned with representing the interests of the people that assigned her than staying in Parliament for personal benefits.

MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa and Vice President Lynette Karenyi

Karenyi who was voted through proportional representation in 2018 was recalled two weeks ago by the MDC-T.

She was recalled together with, Dorcas Sibanda, (Bulawayo Proportional Representation) Caston Matewu, (Marondera Central), Concilia Chinanzvavana, (Proportional Rep. Zvimba) Susan Matsunga, (Mufakose) Prince Dubeko Sibanda, (Binga North), Vunganai Tarusenga, Eric Murai, (Highfields East) Wellington Chikombo (Glen Norah) and Etheridge Kureva (Epworth).

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Karenyi said she was not moved by recalls adding that she was concerned about serving the interests of the people that assigned her.

“I’m not moved by any of those recalls and I’m not even regretting it because I made up my mind from day one that I’m not going to betray the will of the people.

“I was voted through proportional representation and the people who assigned me to go and represent them in Parliament are the MDC Alliance voters and I must respect them.

“I can’t just go to Parliament for my own benefit without respecting the voters. I decided to be principled and say no, enough is enough, if you want to recall me go ahead.

“They recalled me and I’m not moved. It is better for you to be recalled and remain with the people than being in Parliament for personal interests.

“I respect people and I’m loyal to people, not to any individual,” Karenyi said.

Karenyi added that the next move the main opposition party was going to take is to consult people on the way forward. “We always consult people,” she said.

Using a March controversial Supreme Court ruling that declared Chamisa’s leadership of opposition illegal, Khupe and the MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora have already recalled more than 35 MDC Alliance MPs, councillors and senators accusing them of supporting Chamisa.

They replaced the recalled seats with their loyalists, some of them lost in the 2018 elections. They were sworn in by Parliament last Wednesday.

Khupe has already been installed by Mnangagwa’s regime as leader of the opposition in Parliament despite the fact she was rejected by the electorate in 2018 when she “garnered a measly 45,000 votes.”