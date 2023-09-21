Mnangagwa authorises Govt to fund Khupe cancer treatment in India

HARARE – Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) proportional representation legislator Thokozani Khupe (59) will undergo cancer treatment in India funded by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

According to reports Mnangagwa has authorised the Ministry of Finance to fund Khupe’s treatment.

Pictures of a frail looking Khupe emerged during the swearing in of newly elected legislators at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden early this month.

Khupe, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in May 2011, was elected as a Proportional Representation senator for Bulawayo in the August 23 harmonized general elections.

“I have a second cancer attack. I am doing well, and many thanks to those already wishing me well. Together we can beat cancer,” she confirmed on X, formerly Twitter.

Her treatment in 2011 involved the removal of one of her breasts and as a survivor she went on to set up the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation to raise awareness.

She becomes the second opposition leader to have her cancer treatment funded by the government after the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died in February 2018 from colon cancer.

Reactions have been mixed with person on Twitter remarking “A whole government with a president who runs a country with hospitals and a country with qualified doctors sending someone to India to get treatment”

“My question is why can’t she get treatment from her own country y cant they use those same resources to make our hospitals better.”

Another retorted with the comment; “Just in case some didn’t know, she is entitled to govt care as a former Deputy Prime Minister, ED is not being good but just following the law.”