Zanu PF brands opposition “sellouts” says they will never rule Zimbabwe

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zanu PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has lashed out at the opposition saying that it will never rule Zimbabwe because it opposes the ideology of the ruling party.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare on Saturday, Chinamasa accused the opposition of wanting to reverse the land reform programme and other gains of the liberation struggle.

“Zimbabwe is a liberated country. It did not come through democracy, there was no vote to say Zimbabwe now wants to become independent.

“Those who oppose its liberation should never dream of ruling this country, those who oppose the independence of this country and those who oppose the land redistribution programme should never dream of ruling this country with their masters.

“Those who oppose the redistribution of the land… have no right to rule this country because by opposing it, they became sell-outs. Right now, they talk about human rights.

“During the colonial period, there were no human rights to talk about.

“The colonial masters only started to talk about human rights, democracy in 1980 when they were handing over power. Right now, they are talking about freedom of expression.

“That is a digression, it’s important, but it’s a digression,” Chinamasa said.

The Zanu PF administration has since been sanctioned by Western governments, the US in particular, over its role in orchestrating human rights violations and corruption.

But the ruling party blames the main opposition MDC Alliance leaders of inviting sanctions on the country despite rebukes Zanu PF get from the international community over abuses and corruption.

The last three years since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over power from late former president Robert Mugabe through a military coup in November 2017 have seen arrests, abductions, torture and general silencing of the dissent by the Zanu PF’s under-fire administration.

In July, investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who recently exposed alleged government corruption involving Mnangagwa’s son, Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US 60m Drax Covidgate scandal was arrested.

The fallout of the scandal he exposed saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

But he was arrested and charged with inciting violence in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

He was arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala.

Chinamasa said, “the important narrative is how Zimbabweans get empowered, until you do that, you spend the next 200 years exercising freedom of expression without eating. Those who go to America to ask for sanctions have no rights to rule this country.” Nehanda Radio