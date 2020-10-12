‘It’s political and tribal harassment by ED’, says Kasukuwere amid extradition threats

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere who was also at one time Zanu PF national political commissar, says the decision by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to go to the Midlands and announce attempts at extraditing him was “political and tribal harassment.”

Mnangagwa’s government through the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), is seeking the assistance of the South African authorities to bring Kasukuwere to a Zimbabwean court for trial.

This is regardless of the fact that the former ruling party Political Commissar was acquitted by the country’s courts of all the charges he was facing after the military coup of November 2017.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, Kasukuwere said the decision was “political and tribal harassment” by Mnangagwa given that he allegedly chose to announce the issue in Gweru, his home area.

Kasukuwere is from the Mashonaland Central province.

“It’s political and tribal harassment by ED.

“In Nov 2017, why did they shoot not arrest me if I had a criminal case? Still I came back twice to face trial and was acquitted!

“Now he goes to a Gweru party political meeting and announces that he will extradite me! For what crime? The one I was in court and acquitted?” Kasukuwere said.

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) in 2018 refused to cooperate with the government of Zimbabwe in its bid to have the Robert Mugabe-era cabinet minister arrested and extradited.

“As you may recall, this request has been to the Notices and Diffusions Task Force for review of its compliance with Interpol’s Constitution and Rules, in Particular Article 3 of the Constitution, according to which ‘it is strictly forbidden for the Organisation to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character’.

“As a result, the General Secretariat is not in position to publish, the red notice against Mr Kasukuwere and the information concerning the individual will be deleted from Interpol’s database,” read a statement by Interpol.

At the peak of factionalism in Zimbabwe, G40 had an upper hand, with the former first Lady Grace Mugabe as their centre of power.

Their consulate was left exposed after the November 2017 military coup that overthrew the late former president Robert Mugabe and most of them ran for cover into foreign countries.

After the death of Mugabe in 2019, the dying G40 corral was set for revival purportedly under the auspices of Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao. Nehanda Radio