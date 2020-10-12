‘We are not concerned with parliamentary seats and money’ – Chamisa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has reprimanded President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration over its decision to establish Thokozani Khupe as leader of the opposition in Parliament despite the fact that she was rejected by the electorate in the 2018 elections.

Using a March controversial Supreme Court ruling that declared Chamisa’s leadership of opposition illegal, the reinstated MDC-T leader, Khupe recalled more than 35 MDC Alliance MPs, Councillors and senators who supported Chamisa.

She replaced them with other MPs loyal to her and they were sworn to replace recalled seats last week Wednesday despite having lost elections in 2018.

Speaking at the burial of MDC Alliance official, Annah Muyambo who died last week after failing to recover from a stroke developed soon after being recalled by Khupe, Chamisa said his party was not concerned with Parliamentary seats and money but by being on the side of the people.

The MDC Alliance has since blamed Mnangagwa’s administration of working with Khupe and the MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora to create a one party State by destroying the main opposition.

“Economy responds to the confidence of the people in this economy. We have the confidence because people can see our track record.

“We will never betray the people. We are not into politics for money. We are not into politics for position, Parliament seats but to change the lives of the people of Zimbabwe.

“Those who want to go, who want money and positions can always go. We are concerned with the welfare of the people. They wanted to make me leader of the opposition in Parliament. They said ‘we will give you a motorcade and bodyguards’ but I told them that is ‘meaningless’.

“Life is more than wealth. Life is more than money. Life is about a legacy. Life is about the service you give to the people you live with and lead.

“If we are going to lose everything, we are not prepared to lose the people. With people on our side, we will ultimately go where we are supposed to go,” Chamisa said.

In the 2018 presidential election Chamisa was narrowly and controversially defeated by Mnangagwa, winning 44,3% of the vote to his 50,8%. But Khupe who came a distant third with 3,42% has been established as leader of the opposition.