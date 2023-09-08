‘Together we can beat cancer’, Thokozani Khupe discloses second attack

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senator, Thokozani Khupe has revealed that she is battling a second cancer attack before she hopefully told her followers that “together we can beat cancer”.

Khupe, a survivor of breast cancer was elected as a Proportional Representation senator for Bulawayo in the August 23 harmonized general elections.

She posted the latest development on her X handle saying: “I have a second cancer attack. I am doing well, and many thanks to those already wishing me well. Together we can beat cancer.”

Khupe was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2011 and underwent treatment and surgery, which cost her one of her breasts. She founded an organization called the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation (TKCF) to raise awareness on cancer.

She received so many messages of sympathy from her followers.

Setfree Mafukidze said: “Wishing you all the best Ma’am”.

CCC MP Lynette Kore said: “You are a fighter and God will continue to heal you Hon. In God we trust.”

Labour, Economists and African Democrats leader Linda Masarira also wished Khupe well.

“Get well soon. Don’t take too much strain. Consider your health first. It is well,” she said.

Businessman Nigel Chanakira said: “Oh no! I’m praying for you and your health my dear sister. @DrThoko_Khupe. May complete healing be your portion in the unconquerable name of Jesus Christ. By His stripes I declare your healing coz I know not how else to pray.”