Nevers Mumba claps back at “mischievous” Zimbabwean authorities

Southern African Development Community (SADC) Election Observer Mission head, Nevers Mumba has castigated Zimbabwean authorities calling him a western puppet following a damning report on Zimbabwe’s 2023 harmonised general elections saying that his attackers are “mischievous”.

The SADC report revealed that the plebiscite that was held last month in Zimbabwe fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and regional standards.

Despite the irregularities surrounding the electoral process, Mnangagwa won the election with 52,6% against main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s 44%.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba recently criticised Mumba, accusing him of overstepping SADC protocols in the compilation of the region’s report on Zimbabwe’s recent elections.

The ruling Zanu-PF elites like Christopher Mutsvangwa have since castigated Mumba and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema who is also the chairman of the SADC Troika accusing them of pushing a western agenda.

In a recent interview on SABC News Mumba said the final report on Zimbabwe’s elections has been submitted to the chairman of the SADC Troika,” Hichilema.

“The final report is now complete. As we speak, it is now in the hands of the chairman of the Troika, President Hakainde Hichilema,” he said.

The outspoken former Zambian vice president dismissed claims that the report is biased and advised authorities in Zimbabwe to follow dispute resolution channels within SADC.

“There is no one who goes there to disturb the Zimbabwean people. Zimbabwe, Malawi Zambia, SADC we are one people. Our job is to make sure that we talk about those things that are going to improve the way we serve our communities. That’s what SADC does,” Mumba said.

“For them to then call some people western puppets, I think it’s unfortunate and mischievous. They know that, even if I know the opposition there, I don’t have the power to change a sentence in the report because I’m not the one who writes it.

“It is written through a scientific process of more than 25 people that work on that document to make sure that it is legit.

“I think those are the challenges our colleagues are facing and our advice is as follows, that they should not shoot the messenger. They should do what every member nation does when they are challenged in the process of an election.

“There is a channel within SADC where Zimbabwe can take their grievances, to Cameroon, to the headquarters through the heads of states.”

For the first time in the history of Zimbabwean elections, SADC has come out strongly condemning the plebiscite for lacking transparency and showing favour towards the ruling Zanu-PF party.