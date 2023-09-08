‘No one forced her’ – Lynn Forbes defends Kairo performance at Joburg Day event

Lynn Forbes, the mother of the slain South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, has defended a performance by his daughter Kairo Forbes at the Joburg Day event at the Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria last week, after criticism that her guardians are exploiting the minor by forcing her to go on stage.

While Kairo, who performed her father’s song Company, during an event dedicated to her father’s memory, earned some plaudits for her cameo, some critics had come out strongly on social media against the move, suggesting that a child of her age has no business on stage.

Firing back at critics, Lynn Forbes said Kairo had insisted on giving the performance.

”Kairo didn’t say, “ I WANT to perform at Joburg Day” She said, “ I’m GOING TO perform at Joburg Day. I don’t want anyone to go on stage with me. I’m going to sing my daddy’s voice, by myself.” It sat well with her, She cried. She is very proud of herself. No one forced her.”

Kairo’s mother, DJ Zinhle revealed on Instagram that Kairo broke down after the performance, as she misses her father.

“I just wish she still had her dad … After bravely performing her dad’s song in front of thousands of people, my eight-year-old broke down crying saying she just misses her daddy & wishes he was here,”she wrote.