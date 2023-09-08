Zvishavane toddler battling for life after being stabbed by own mother

A two-year-old boy from the small platinum mining town of Zvishavane, the Midlands Province, is battling for life after being stabbed by his thirty-eight-year-old mother with a kitchen knife on Tuesday for yet unknown reasons.

Police has since arrested the woman, Mildness Mukoshomi for attempted murder and the court remanded her in custody.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Mukoshomi came back from work around 8 AM on the fateful day and took the two-year-old boy, who was in the kitchen, to the bedroom where she allegedly stabbed him with a kitchen knife on the stomach.

“Jeremiah Mutunhira who stays at Mukoshomi’s residence heard the baby crying unusually and rushed to check if everything was ok.

“He discovered that Mukoshomi’s bedroom door was locked from inside and he force opened it only to find the baby lying in a pool of blood and his mother standing beside him,” he said.

The matter was reported to the police who took the baby to the Gweru Provincial Hospital where he is admitted in a serious condition and investigations are underway.

Insp Mahoko urged the public to make use of the ZRP Community Relations and Liaison Offices which are found at every police station when they have issues, they feel they can not disclose to relatives and friends to avoid such incidents. New Ziana