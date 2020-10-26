Jah Master slammed after unleashing flying kick at fan on stage – PICTURE

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Rising Zimdancehall chanter, Jah Master, real name Rodney Mashandure unleashed a flying kick on a fan, sending him flying off the stage during a live performance during the recently held anti-sanctions gala.

Jah Masters has since received a lot of criticism and backlash following the attack on the fan with many observers and his fans warning him that he was curtailing his bright future in the music industry.

What worries many was that after the assault, Jah Master continued with his show as if nothing had occurred.

The assault occurred when Jah Master was performing his hit song “Unonzani” which features talented songstress Anita Jaxson.

Germany based Zimbabwean creative social entrepreneur, dancer promoter and arts journalist, Plot Mhako said Jah Master’s behavior was uncalled for.

“I think Jah Master’s actions were uncalled for and very unfortunate. The fan had encroached on his workspace but in enjoyment and seemingly posed no visible risk of danger to the artist.

“The action is regrettable and should be a lesson not only to him but the rest of artists. Definitely this incident will negatively impact his high flying brand. He may lose some bookings and endorsements but depending on how he responds the damage can be minimized.

“He needs to reach out to the fan, apologize and also to his fans in Zimbabwe and beyond. Taking responsibility and a great follow up song may redeem him fast,” Mhako said.

Meanwhile, Jah Master has issued a statement unequivocally apologising for his actions and promised to pay for a medical check-up and ensure all proceeds from the show go to the fan.

In a statement he issued on Monday, Jah Master said:

“Makadii Ruzhinji Rwe Zimbabwe . Ndinonyara kuuya pano mangwanani ano nekuti ndakaita zvinonyadzisa ndakaita zvisingatarisirwe kubva chero kunani zvake. Zvandakaita Hazvina kana justification asi ndati ndiuye pano ndichikumbira ruregerero.

“Ndiregerereiwo nezvandakaita zvinonyadzisa ndinoda kuuya pano ndichivimbisa kuti hazvife zvakaitika. Naizvozvo nhasi ndiri kunotsvaga mkomana uyu and make sure medical checks are done kuti paonekwe kana asina kukuvara and also all proceeds from the show will go to him as compensation. Takataura naye after show and I Apologised for my behavior handiziye ndakapindwa nei.

“Ndiregereiwo mundipewo zuva rimwe kana maviri ekugadzirisa mhosva yangu iyi.

“Ndinotenda vese Vari kunditsiura uyezve vese Vari kuisa ma message mu inbox ikodzero yenyu nekuti Zvandakaita izvi zvinhu zvisingatarisirwe uye Hazvina hunhu.

“Ndichazodzoka pano ne update kuti inenge yava papi nyaya iyi.

“Muve nezuva rakanaka,” he said. Nehanda Radio