ZAA SA nominees announced as dates set for SA, Botswana voting

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) has announced the nominee and voting dates for the ZAA SA and Botswana editions which are set to be held on 5 and 11 December 2020, respectively.
ZAA SA will be hosting their 6th annual awards dinner gala at The Venue Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. The awards will be sponsored by ZAA global partner ZororoPhumulani.
ZAA International Chairman Conrad Mwanza expressed hailed the will to succeed against all odds displayed by the people in such a difficult year and promised a celebratory affair in December.
“We are delighted to be bringing the sixth edition of ZAA SA after what has surely been a tough year. 2020 has been one of the most difficult years in recent memory due to the global pandemic but we are pleased to announce the ZAA SA dates and congratulate this year’s nominees” said Mwanza.
“We are looking forward to celebrating and honoring our heroes safely and responsibly in December. As the lockdown restrictions ease up, it is only fitting to take the time to reflect on lessons the year has given us. At the same time, we also acknowledge the tremendous strides that have been taken by people in various disciplines, ” he added.
The inaugural ZAA Botswana edition will be held at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Gaborone on the 11th of December. Botswana becomes ZAA’s second annual edition on the continent after South Africa.
Botswana-based company Adventureland have partnered with ZAA as brand ambassadors as a new era of celebrating Zimbabweans in Botswana is ushered in. Nominations for ZAA Botswana are already underway on www.zimachievers.com and voting will start on 6 November.
“We welcome Botswana to the ZAA family and look forward to continue growing in a way that mirrors the growth and achievements of our people in various lands,’’ said Mwanza.
“We firmly believe in celebrating excellence to inspire excellence” and are delighted to work with Adventureland led by Davison Charamba and his partners for this latest chapter. We are grateful for them in believing in the vision and committing to partner with us as we go on a mission to amplify the Zimbabwean success stories in Botswana and lead to development and unity within our diaspora communities,’’ he added.
Mwanza also acknowledged the support of their sponsors and partners over the years as ZAA Celebrate their 10th year of existence this year.
“We have been able to keep this vision going for so many years because of the notable exploits of Zimbabweans. The support from our communities and partners such as ZororoPhumulani has also been very crucial. We will continue to keep celebrating our people’s success in the world,” Mwanza said.
The voting platform for ZAA SA will open on the ZAA website www.zimachievers.com starting from 25 October to 20 November.
Here is the full list of ZAA SA Nominees
People’s Choice Award
Vongai Mapho
Lewis John
Shasha
Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John
Chaka Photography
Odette Chiedza Chikwiti
Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment
Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John
Charmaine Mapimbiro SHASHA
Nkululeko “Chunky” Phiri
Tuks Tad Lungu
Q Dube Siziba
Professional of the Year Female
Tsungi Fundira
Linah Maigura
Cheryl-Jane (Cj) Kujenga
Taurai Muranda
Sophia Chitemere
Roseanna Hall
Professional of the Year Male
Dr Xolani Ndlovu
Thamsanqa Moyo
Neville Mandimika
Maxwell Mhepo
Prince Moyo
Jacob Machinjike
Tawanda Tadzimirwa
Gift Ngwenya
Plowden Kambirienda
Itai Maunganidze
Female Entrepreneur of the Year
Taurai Muranda
Debra Matake
Chelsea Bartosz
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
Tinashe Nyamudoka
Peter Nyathi
Samuel Kachikoti
Tinashe Ruzane
Tatenda Mungofa
Mazvita Maradzika
Young Achiever Award
Kanyisile Madonko
Vongai Mampho
Emmanual Bako
Takudzwa Dube
Nicolatte Matuku
Melisa Laung
Tapuwa Allin Manyange
Community Organisation of the Year
African Diaspora
Oasis Foundation
Anthu Foundation
Child’s Call
Business of the Year award
Mukuru.com
Chihwa Tours and Coaches
Value Capital Partners
Tropical Mushrooms
Outstanding Author/Writer of the the Year
Brendah Nyakudya
Tafadzwa Taruvinga
Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu
Faith kaumbo
Yaya Rudo
Community Champion of the Year
Joshua Maponga
Gathel Moyo
Sinanziwe Dube
Tawanda Chikasha
Sinanziwe Ndlovu
Lionel Muchirahondo
Academic Excellence of the Year
Dr Bhekumthetho Ncube
Dr Innocent Maseko
Professor Fay Hodza
Prof Patient Rambe
Prof Philani Moyo
Prof Bright Mahembe
Sports Personality of the Year
Nyasha Tarusenga
Edmore Sibanda
Kaitano Tembo
Themba Gorimbo
Friends of Zimbabwe Award
Ilonka Esterhuyse
Maps Maponyane
Marius Fransman
Simba Mhere Media Award
Tapfuma Makina
Jabulani Mangena
ZimCelebs
Wishes Zimunya
Outstanding Achievement in Music Award
Hilzy
Shasha
Nadia Nakai
Ammara Brown
Female Personality of the Year
Melisana Noreen
Roseanna Hall
Catherine Jaramba
Sinanziwe Ndlovu
Odette Chiedza Chikwiti
The Golden Rose
Male Personality of the Year
Tawanda Tadzimirwa
Gift Ngwenya
Babusi Nyoni
Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John
Tawanda Chikasha
Media Production / Media Practitioner
Nico Nyoni
Bokani Moyo
Kuda Nyamz
Whitemore Ngwira
Nicolatte Matuku
Elisha Mpofu
Business Leader of the Year
Taurai Muranda
Rachel Chikwamba
Peter Moyo
Rev. Maxwell Pirikisi
Business Innovation Award
Dr Rufaro Nyamuda
Tatenda Mungofa
Prince Pirikisi
Babusi Nyoni
Peter Ndlovu SA Based Footballer of the Year
Elvis Chipezeze
Willard Katsande
Edmore Sibanda
Knox Mutizwa
Kudakwashe Mahachi