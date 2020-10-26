‘Fake doctor can’t meet angry public’, says magistrate as she denies him bail

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Harare Regional magistrate Judith Taruvinga has denied bail to a bogus medical doctor, Admire Chisi who spent seven months pretending to be a physician registrar at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (PGH).

Chisi was reportedly at Parirenyatwa from April to May examining patients and prescribing medications pretending to be a doctor.

The 25-year-old Zimre Park man was exposed by health staff who grew concerned over his “medical proficiency”, the (PGH) said in a statement.

The hospital said the doctor was operating in the accident and emergency department.

Magistrate Taruvinga denied Chisi bail arguing he would interfere with witnesses and be endangered by the angry public.

The magistrate added that his matter was of great concern since he was working in the casualty ward where people referred there needed urgent attention. She added that he was a flight risk.

Chisi was represented by his lawyer, Nicholas Chikonzo. He was remanded to the 9th of November 2020 where he is going to appear before the regional magistrate in Court six.

The PGH in a statement had said:

“On October 20, 2020, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals discovered that the accident and emergency department had been infiltrated by a fake medical doctor who posed as a physician registrar,” the statement reads.

“The matter was discovered after our vigilant casualty staff doubted his medical proficiency and made some inquiries. The suspect has been handed over to the police who are now handling the matter.

“We would like to urge both our staff and members of the public to continue being vigilant as people with malicious intentions can take advantage of the vastness of our hospital and its complex systems to cause various prejudices.

“In the meantime, the hospital is awaiting the outcome of police investigations,” read the statement.