Six celebrity scandals that rocked Zimbabwe in 2020 – PICTURES

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

2020 could go down in history as one of the worst years but one thing for sure it was never short of drama. Almost every Zimbabwean celebrity had their good share of the drama, from Gospel artistes Sabastian Magacha to outspoken Mai Titi, it was a journey of jaw dropping scandals.

Sabastian Magacha leaked manhood on social media

Gospel musician Sebastian Magacha is no stranger to controversy. He has been criticized for his songs which do not sound ‘gospel like’. Fueling the fire the muso had his manhood go viral on social media after it was leaked.

In the Picture Magacha is seen having a video chat with an unidentified lady at the top corner of the screen. On the bigger picture is Magacha with his manhood penetrating from his boxer pants. The picture went viral and brought shame to the musician.

Seh Calaz and Moira Knight nasty divorce

Seh Calaz the ‘Mabhanditi boss’ had his bite on the rotten pie of scandals after his wife Moira Knight filed for divorce and exposed him for being untidy, cheating and not ‘performing well in bed’.

The couple had a bad ending to 2020 as they attacked each other in public. In August Moira went on to attack then husband for being a drug addict and failing to build or buy a house for his family.

Moira, daughter of former radio personality Eric Knight blasted Seh Calaz in public as she had returned home after giving birth to their son.

“I have been away for a few months, not on holiday but giving birth to my son and unfortunately when I came back ndakaona imba yave sango hence my reasons for involving his relatives.

A couple of months down the line Knight posted a cryptic message which was probably directed to her ex-husband saying, “Nobody cheats like a man who doesn’t perform well in bed. He just goes around broadcasting his disability.”

Olinda and Tytan breakup

Divorces for public figures have never been an easy road. Singer Njabulo ‘Tytan Shokho’ Nkomo had yet another nasty divorce with his wife Olinda Chapel Nkomo. The Bho hitmaker had a public break down as he explained his plight of being married to Olinda.

Tytan who has a child with Olinda publicly accused Olinda for being an abusive wife. He said he was a victim of domestic abuse. He also revealed that his relationship with the mother of his child had ended due to some reasons which were being investigated by the police.

In a video interview that went viral in February Tytan accused Olinda of exposing him to HIV. He said Olinda did not tell him of her health status because she wanted them to ‘live a normal life’.

Olinda responded to these allegations as ‘evil’ and equated them to ‘revenge p.o.r.n.’ However, the couple is rumored to have reconciled and are back together.

Mai Titi break up with Ben 10 Zizoe Pamyk

A fairy tale similar to that of South Africa’s Zodwa WaBantu with younger lover Vusi. Mai Titi who caught the attention of the whole nation as she was head over heels with a younger lover, musician, Zizoe Pamyk had her relationship ending in tears.

Mai Titi accused Zizoe of seemingly taking advantage of her health condition

After Zizoe moved into her house, Mai Titi publicly called off her relationship with the musician saying, “I’m calling it off with Zizoe because of what he said to me. He said I should appreciate him for loving me despite my condition because if it was not for him no one would love me.”

Their relationship was met with criticism as they were accused of faking love just to market Zizoe’s music. Nine months after their break up Mai Titi has already moved on with Nigerian man Obina. They recently got married.

Chatunga and ex expose of bedroom Shenanigans online

Son of the late President Robert Mugabe was caught up in a web of displaying dirty laundry in public with his ex-girlfriend Mimi Charasa.

Charasa made humiliating comments about Chatunga’s manhood which prompted him to respond accusing her of being a bitter ex who was a true lady of the night and slept around with most patrons after being offered money at nightclubs.

She then exposed Chatunga for not being able to perform well in bed and was not able to offer her anything appealing.

Jah Master fly kicks fan off the stage

New to the industry, Hello Mwari hitmaker Jah Master already has a stain on his sheet after showing off his ‘kicking skills’ on stage after a fan jumped on stage to dance along to his song.

Jah Master, who won the Nash riddim competition, disappointed his fans as he did not show love to those who have been supporting him. In the video that went viral on social media he kicked a drunk fan who had jumped on the stage to dance along with him.

He however apologized and offered to take care of the man’s medical bills.

2020 was surely filled with drama, let’s wait and see what 2021 has in store for us. Nehanda Radio