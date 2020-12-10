Freeman opens up on alleged ‘beef’ with Jah Master and ZimCelebs

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

ZimDancehall chanter Freeman has spoken out on his alleged beef with fast rising singer Jah Master and social media page, Zimcelebs. Speaking during a radio interview, the HKD boss rubbished all claims that the he was not seeing eye to eye with the ‘Hello Mwari’ hit maker.

The alleged beef came after Freeman joined the Nash Nation Riddim which was a competition hosted by online television Nash TV to boost up and upcoming artistes. Freeman was attacked for joining the completion as he was accused of trying to steal the shine from younger artistes.

The riddim competition was a battle of views in which the artiste who would have garnered one million views first would get a cash prize of US$1000. Jah Master came out victorious in the competition. His color vibes video is currently sitting at 3 Million views while Freemans’ is still staggering to reach one million and is currently on 630 000.

In his defense Freeman said, “I didn’t know it was a competition, when I was given the bet to work on I thought it was just a single.

“If I knew that it was a riddim and was going to be used in a competition I wouldn’t have recorded, I would have refused,” Freeman said.

He further explained that he and Jah Master were good friends and they was one time when he even wrote a song for him. “The problem is when people have an agenda they will push their own motive.

Shockingly no one credited me for what Jah Master said during his prize money acceptance speech. People trimmed out the part when he said I once wrote a song for him.”

He added that even some big artistes started to campaign for his fall.

“You notice when I did the riddim people started calling me all sorts of names some even big names in the entertainment industry had a ‘Freeman Must Fall’ campaign, I know it and I know them.”

Asked if it’s really true that he was not beefing with Jah Master, then why didn’t he include him in his trending Extended Playlist (EP), ‘Freeman and Friends’ which features different artistes including Tammy Moyo and Sandra Ndebele. He said;

“I talk to almost everyone in the entertainment industry, so I couldn’t include everyone I talk to, the EP is generally about amplifying artistes that are not really heard off and those that I haven’t worked with before.”

Beefing with Jah Master was not the only thing on his mind. Freeman also cleared the air on his alleged beef with celebrity gossip social page, Zimcelebs.

He said he had nothing against them but they had something against him.

“That page is being run by almost five different admins, I don’t know who amongst them hates me, but I have nothing against them. They even restricted me from commenting on their posts but funny enough they keep posting me.

They recently posted about my new project. As I said, I have nothing against them, I was here before Zimcelebs and I will be here after Zimcelebs,” he said.