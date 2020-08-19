Patson Dzamara diagnosed with colon cancer… needs US$28,000 for treatment

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

On Wednesday, Zimbabweans woke up to the saddening news that political activist and brother to the missing journalist Itai Dzamara, Patson Dzamara was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Leader of the #ThisFlag movement and human rights activist Evan Mawarire confirmed the news and said Dzamara would require assistance with funds for urgent surgery.

“Last week i visited my friend and brother Patson Dzamara. He was ill and in much pain. It is now confirmed that he has colon cancer.

“I ask you for your support as we start through Team Pachedu to raise funds for urgent surgery. You will be a good soldier. We pray for your healing and victory over this my brother,” Mawarire said.

Team Pachedu twitter handle claimed Dzamara needed U$28,000.00 for surgery.

“Our Cde @PatsonDzamara is in great pain and in need of your support. He has asked us to help raise U$28,000.00 for Cancer treatment.

“Help us help him , we will account for every Cent.

Dzamara has been hinting that he was not well. He has not confirmed the cancer yet.

At some point, Dzamara said,” Spent last night moving from one medical facility to another for medical attention. Saw frail and hopeless people.

“Saw people in pain. Saw people crying after losing their loved ones. One person in the next room died. You are still alive and well? Be grateful and make it count.

“My heart bleeds for Zimbabwe. How ZANU-PF treats us with disdain is unacceptable. I’ve not been able to raise my voice & take a stand as often as I should due to health challenges but I wish to encourage progressive Zimbabweans to continue the work. We will get to better Zimbabwe.

Several people wished him well.