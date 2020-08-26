Patson Dzamara dies after battle with colon cancer

Political activist and brother to missing journalist Itai Dzamara, Patson Dzamara has died. Only last week we reported how Dzamara was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa confirmed his death.

“I’m so devastated..Just received bad news from the Dzamaras.The young Dr Patson Dzamara gone too soon. This has been a terrible 2020!”

The MDC Alliance tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of NEC member Patson Dzamara this morning. We extend our deepest condolences to the Dzamara family on the loss of yet another pillar of the struggle for a better Zimbabwe. May his soul rest in peace.”

Businessman Nigel Chanakira took to Facebook and wrote:

“It is with profound sadness that I have to advise you that Dr Patson Dzamara has passed on this morning ahead of his scheduled cancer operation. Thanks to all those that had been contributing to the Go FundMe where about 50% of his treatment fees amounting to over US$14k had already been raised. I am personally devasted. MHDSRIP. !”

Journalist Brezh Malaba tweeted; “I’m saddened by the death of Patson Dzamara, a courageous fighter for the rights of the downtrodden. Despite all our efforts to raise funds for his operation, it was not to be. May God bless his soul.”

Last week the leader of the #ThisFlag movement and human rights activist Evan Mawarire confirmed the news that Dzamara would require assistance with funds for urgent surgery.

“Last week I visited my friend and brother Patson Dzamara. He was ill and in much pain. It is now confirmed that he has colon cancer.

“I ask you for your support as we start through Team Pachedu to raise funds for urgent surgery. You will be a good soldier. We pray for your healing and victory over this my brother,” Mawarire said last week.

Today Mawarire tweeted: “Words fail me. I’m devastated. Rest In Peace my young brother @PatsonDzamara. He didn’t make it my friends. Thank you for your help my dear friends. The young man is gone. I can’t believe it.”

Political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya tweeted: “He fought hard and tirelessly to locate his disappeared brother. It was a good fight Patson. We are proud of you. MHSRIP.”