From Prince, Zororo to Gringo: 2020 celebrity deaths that shook Zimbabwe

By Vongai Mbara | Nehanda Showbiz |

It’s probably fair to say that 2020 has been a tough year for most of us. It has been filled with worry, uncertainty, deaths and changes to the fundamental routines that we have built for ourselves courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic and accompanying lockdowns.

2020 has seen us say goodbye to some of our favourite celebrities, which is never easy, especially when it comes to personalities who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity. Nehanda Radio pays tribute to notable celebrities we had to sadly bid farewell to in 2020.

Prince Musarurwa (32)

The death of Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa on February 15 at the age of 32 shocked many fans who were following his music career.

Musarurwa, who shot to fame, courtesy of the collaboration he did with his niece PaChihera on their 2013 hit Runonzi Rudo, died of lung cancer at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and was buried next to his grandfather, August Musarurwa, in Murombedzi, Zvimba, a few days later.

Zororo Makamba (30)

Zororo Makamba, a 30-year-old radio and television commentator died on March 23, two days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Famous for his online social and political commentary, under the banner “State of the Nation”, his death achieved an unwanted milestone. He was the country’s first coronavirus casualty and it shocked Zimbabwe.

Patson Dzamara (34)

Political activist, Patson Dzamara died of colon cancer, just as well-wishers had raised money to get him into surgery. Patson died on 26 August at the age of 34.

He came into the public spotlight when he became the leading voice in the search for his brother, Itai Dzamara, a journalist and activist who was abducted from a barbershop in 2015.

Dzamara famously walked up to former President Robert Mugabe at an Independence Day event in 2016 holding a placard that said “Independent but not free. Where is my brother Itai?”

He embarked on street protests and broadened his activism to include demands for democratic reforms and improved public health care.

Scara the Drummer (29)

On 27 September, Zimbabweans woke up to the sad news that highly talented artist and drummer, Delroy “Scara” Maripakwenda had passed away. The young drummer who was known by his professional name of Scara The Drummer died at the age of 29.

He succumbed to complications relating to the heart. Scara was part of Winky D’s Vigilance Band where his electric performances on the drums made Winky D’s live performances so noteworthy.

He is was well known for his high-tech drum set and made quite the spectacle during Winky D’s performance at the Beenie Man show in 2017, when he introduced fans to his invisible drum kit.

Cal Vin (35)

Zimbabwe’s rap king contender Cal Vin born Calvin Nhliziyo died at the age of 35 after he was involved in a hit and run car accident near his home in Luveve 5, Bulawayo.

He was coming from watching football at Emakhandeni Cricket Club and the accident occurred a few metres from his home around 1a.m .

Cal Vin was quickly rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital, but he died on arrival.The suspect, Wilfred Mafuka (28), who National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said lives in Nkulumane suburb, handed himself in to the police a few days later.

Ginimbi (36)

Flamboyant businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure (36), died on the spot along Liberation Legacy Way in Harare, ordinarily known by many as Borrowdale Road, when his speeding Rolls Royce collided head-on with a Honda Fit, veered off the road and hit a tree before catching fire.

Ginimbi was coming from his nightclub where he had celebrated socialite Michelle “Moana” Amuli’s birthday. Ginimbi died on the spot with three of his friends, including the birthday girl Moana.

Moana (26)

Moana was one of the victims of Ginimbi’s fatal accident. The socialite, video vixen and fitness bunny born Michelle Amuli was burnt beyond recognition in the horrific Rolls Royce crash alongside two other friends.

She was coming from her 26th birthday celebrations that were held at Ginimbi’s nightclub “Dreams”. Her sister confirmed that she was 6 months pregnant when she died.

Gringo (47)

Legendary veteran actor Lazarus Boora, who was popularly known as Gringo succumbed to disseminated cancer at Westview Clinic. Gringo’s family lamented their lack of funds for his medical care and a group of private doctors had offered to treat him for free.

The doctor who was attending to him, Dr Marisa said the stomach cancer had spread to some parts of the body making it difficult to contain. Gringo was popular for his comic role as Gringo in hit drama series Gringo. He left seven children and wife Netsai. Nehanda Radio