‘Patson Dzamara was poisoned by Zanu PF just like Tsvangirai’ – Chamisa

Main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has accused the Zanu PF government of poisoning political activist Patson Dzamara who succumbed to colon cancer this week.

Dzamara is brother to the missing journalist turned activist, Itai Dzamara who was allegedly abducted by State security agents in 2015.

Addressing mourners at Patson Dzamara’s funeral, Chamisa blamed the State for his death, and alleged he was food poisoned during the several times he was arrested.

He was aged 34.

“Dzamara did not just die, he died because this was planned.

“If you are critical of the government in this country, you will meet your fate. When he would demonstrate against the regime, they were targeting him,” Chamisa said.

Chamisa added that during the Government of National Unity Days, he had trust issues with the late President Robert Mugabe’s regime and he would not eat at government functions.

Chamisa also claimed to have urged the late former opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai against eating at government functions and during the Government of National Unity.

Tsvangirai also succumbed to colon cancer.

“I would tell him (Tsvangirai) to desist from eating at the same table with Mugabe’s ministers but he would not listen. When Zanu PF offers you food, do not eat because they want to end your life and that is what took Dzamara’s life,” Chamisa said.

Zanu PF has been accused of using chemicals, torture, abductions and arrests to destroy dissenting voices.

Last week Friday, MDC Alliance chairperson for Hurungwe Central, Lavender Chiwaya (34), was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The opposition alleged that State security agents were responsible for his murder.