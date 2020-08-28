Prophet Uebert Angel’s foundation feeds thousands in Kuwadzana – PICTURES & VIDEO

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition MDC Alliance MP for Kuwadzana, Miriam Mushayi, has praised Prophet Uebert Angel after his foundation donated truckloads of mealie meal to feed thousands of vulnerable families in all three wards in her constituency affected by the Covid-19 related lockdown.

Mushayi was on hand to receive the deliveries and expressed gratitude to Prophet Angel whose foundation is on a countrywide tour to feed people after a devastating Covid-19 national lockdown, economic crisis and drought facing the country.

“This Constituency has three wards, we are firstly at ward 45. I don’t have the right kind of words to describe how happy and blessed we are feeling as Kuwadzana Constituency because of this visit from the Uebert Angel Foundation.

“May I take this opportunity to thank Prophet Uebert Angel and say thank you so much, may God bless you. May you continue to be abundantly blessed. May your work continue to flourish.

“I also want to thank the Uebert Angel Foundation, their supporters and partners. We feel really blessed as the Kuwadzana Constituency.

“We are very proud that we have people during these difficult times. We have gone through a lockdown, we have had a terrible season in Zimbabwe.

“The economic situation is really bad and when you have friends and partners that come in to help you, the Bible says ‘Blessed is the hand that giveth’.

“I want to say to Prophet Uebert Angel may you continue to do this amazing work,” Mushayi said.

Last week, the Uebert Angel Foundation was in Gokwe South feeding thousands of people affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

In April this year the UK based businessman/preacher pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

In June, the foundation went to the Prophet’s home area of Chivamba, Zaka in Masvingo again donating truckloads of mealie meal. His foundation has gone more than 30 times distributing mealie meal and groceries to cities, towns, farms and rural areas.

The foundation has already distributed mealie meal and groceries to places like Highfields, Glen View, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Kambuzuma, Mbare, Budiriro, Chitungwiza (twice), Zaka, Chiredzi, Norton (twice), Harare South, Bulawayo, South Africa, Hatfield and many other parts of Harare.

More remote areas covered include Zvimba North, Honde Valley and Mavingo among others.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.

