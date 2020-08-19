Prophet Uebert Angel foundation in Gokwe with more mealie meal donations

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The Uebert Angel Foundation was in Gokwe South again donating truckloads of mealie meal to feed thousands of vulnerable families affected by the Covid-19 related lockdown.

Gogwe South’ Shemwa constituency legislator and minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Paul Mavima was on hand to receive the deliveries and expressed gratitude to Prophet Uebert Angel whose foundation is on a countrywide tour to feed people after a devastating Covid-19 national lockdown, economic crisis and drought facing the country.

Gokwe is more than 300 km from the capital city Harare.

“I would like to sincerely thank prophet Uebert Angel for the work that he is doing in the entirety of Zimbabwe where he is providing relief in the form of our stale mealie meal which he has been giving to quite a number of constituencies and a number of districts in the country.

“Today they are here in Gokwe South district at a place called Dangarembizi. This is a very remote part of the country and his team has come, offering maize meal to people in my constituency. The thousands of beneficiaries have congregated here for the purpose of receiving this donation.

“We want to thank him for all the efforts that he is putting here in Zimbabwe. It’s helping the government. We have a relief programme but we welcome all partners,” Mavima said.

In April this year the UK based businessman/preacher pledged an eye-watering USD$ 1 million towards a coronavirus relief aid to help vulnerable households whose incomes have been severely depleted by the lockdown announced by the government to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

In June, the foundation went to the Prophet’s home area of Chivamba, Zaka in Masvingo again donating truckloads of mealie meal. His foundation has gone more than 30 times distributing mealie meal and groceries to cities, towns, farms and rural areas.

The foundation has already distributed mealie meal and groceries to places like Highfields, Glen View, Glen Norah, Mufakose, Kambuzuma, Mbare, Budiriro, Chitungwiza (twice), Zaka, Chiredzi, Norton (twice), Harare South, Bulawayo, South Africa, Hatfield and many other parts of Harare.

More remote areas covered include Zvimba North, Honde Valley and Mavingo among others.

In January this year Prophet Angel paid fees for the entire school – for the whole year at Kadyamadare Primary School in the Chikwaka Communal Lands (797 students.)

His foundation followed this up in February when they did the same for 1026 students at Bota Primary School in Masvingo, paying their school fees including levies – for the whole year.