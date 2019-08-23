Zamalek remain mum on Amidu

By Fungai Muderere

EGYPTIAN giants Zamalek have remained mum on their purported imminent signing of Chicken Inn attacking midfielder Bret Amidu amid revelations that the two clubs had already agreed terms.

While figures of the deal could not be established, Gamecocks secretary Tavengwa Hara said they were still waiting to hear from Zamalek.

“Everything was done above board. The boy’s visa was successfully processed. Personal terms with the player were also agreed on. Despite agreeing terms with Zamalek last month, we were not given the player’s travel itinerary. Up to now we are still waiting to hear from Zamalek,” said Hara who was set to travel to Egypt with Amidu for the official signing ceremony.

B-Metro Sport gleaned on the correspondence between the two football outfits authenticating the player’s possible move that many local football devotees and pundits queried in social media circles.

Former Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic is now the new boss at Zamalek.

Sredojevic, who has coached in Africa for the past 19 years, sensationally resigned from Pirates last Friday‚ 24 hours before their MTN8 quarter-final defeat to Highlands Park‚ citing personal reasons and telling the media he was heading to Serbia to be with his sick mother.

Instead he flew to Cairo to put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal with Zamalek‚ who had been chasing his signature for some weeks.

He officially joined Zamalek on a one-year deal and the 49-year-old was unveiled by the Egyptian giants on Monday evening, barely three days after leaving the Buccaneers.

Reports suggested that Zamalek had initially wanted Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs star player Khama Billiat, but then opted for Amidu after it became impossible for them to persuade the Warriors star to join them.

The North African club reportedly tabled a R23 million offer to Kaizer Chiefs for Billiat, with the player set to receive a US$450 000 as his annual salary.

Zamalek’s sworn rivals Al Ahly were also reportedly trying to lure Billiat.

If Amidu does complete the move, he will become the second Zimbabwean to feature in the highly-lucrative Egyptian league in recent times after his brother Abbas, who played for Entag El-Harby two seasons ago.

He left after just one season to go to Saudi Arabia where he joined second tier side Arar FC last year. B-Metro