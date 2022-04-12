Manondo, Antipas bag player and coach of the month awards for March

CAPS United striker William Manondo and Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas whose team are second in the league, have been named player and coach of the month for March respectively.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) took to social media to announce the two as the winners.

“Congratulations to our March Award Winners: Player of the month: William Manondo (Caps United) Coach of the month: Joey Antipas (Chicken Inn),” reads the PSL Facebook post.

Manondo is currently the league’s joint top scorer with nine goals along with Manica Diamond’s Nyasha Chintuli.

Antipas whose team the Gamecocks are tied on points with Dynamos FC at the summit of the log but are second due to a inferior goal difference has led his side to three wins in the month of March.

Manondo is playing the best football of his career at Makepekepe since joining the side from crosstown rivals Harare City in the January transfer window.

The impressive forward has reached nine goals in 11 games through grabbing a hat trick once, registering two braces and only scoring a single goal in a match once.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, the 31-year-old free scoring ex-Harare City striker expressed his delight after winning his first award in the CAPS United colours.

“I am grateful for scooping this award and it gives me the willpower to put more effort. It’s all about team effort,” he said.

“I owe it to my mates and the coaches. A big thank you to those who voted for me, above all, all glory to the Almighty.”

Meanwhile, the PSL also announced the player and coach of the month for February.

The ex-Warriors and now defunct Motor Action head coach, Antipas also scooped the award again.

This time he scooped it alongside his striker Brian Muza who is placed second on the goal scorers chart with eight goals to his name. Nehanda Radio