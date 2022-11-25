Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Goalkeeper Donovan Bernard named Chicken Inn's Player of the Season

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 14,384
Ex-Warriors goalkeeper Donovan Bernard has won Chicken Inn's Player of the Season award for the just ended 2021/22 campaign.
Bernard, formerly with now defunct How Mine Football Club, scooped the biggest prize on Wednesday evening when the Gamecocks who finished second on the log table held their end of season awards.

The 27-year-old finished the season on a high, emerging as the goalkeeper with the second highest clean sheets in the league.

He kept 18 clean sheets and conceded 21 goals after playing 31 games, one (clean sheet) behind Ngezi Platinum Star’s first choice goalkeeper Nelson Chadya who managed 19 clean sheets in 34 matches.

“I am very happy to have been recognised for this award. This is my first individual award and I am happy my coaches and those who voted recognised my efforts,” Bernard outlined afterwards.

Albeit, Bernard missed out on the 2021/2022 Soccer Star of the Year best eleven which was selected by members of the media, club captains and coaches last week.

