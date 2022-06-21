Chicken Inn reportedly show interest in under-fire Kuda Mahachi

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log leaders Chicken Inn are reportedly keeping a close tab on Warriors midfielder Kuda Mahachi who was dumped by SuperSport United following child abuse allegations.

Mahachi is currently unattached after the DSTV Premiership side SuperSport United indicated they will not renew his contract which is set to expire at the end of June.

This comes after the club had initially suspended the speedy winger following a pending child abuse case which he is alleged to have scalded his four year old son with boiling water leading to third degree burns.

In an interview with H-Metro last week, the Gamecocks gaffer Joey Antipas said the club ‘will forever welcome Mahachi’ back.

“He (Mahachi) will forever be welcomed at Chicken Inn. He is one of our own,” said Antipas, “We need to show him love considering what he is going through.”

“On the pitch, he is an amazing player and he can give us something which we are looking for with his unique style of play.

“We haven’t made any signing yet but we need to strengthen our squad with what we can afford.”

Moreover, speaking during an interview with the Bulawayo based radio station Classic FM on Sunday night, Antipas said: “You know he’s got some troubles with his son, a lot of accusations flying around.

“I’m sure any team would like to have a player like Kuda. I think let him sort out his issues, let him recover from what has been happening and I’m sure he’ll be back.”

The Mzilikazi born star once turned out for the Gamecocks in 2015 before completing his move to the South African top flight side Mamelodi Sundowns.

Popularly known as Nkembe, Mahachi helped Chicken Inn to lift the league title in 2015 before leaving for Amasandawana.

Currently, Mahachi is underfire after his former wife Maritha Ndlovu accused him of ‘deliberately’ burning their four year old son who as a result of the burns saw his right leg being amputated.

The 29-year-old who at the moment is in Zimbabwe owing to the child abuse case, has denied the allegations and took the matter to the courts in a quest to prove his innocence.