‘We’ll unleash our dogs’: Zanu-PF youth leader threatens terror

Zanu-PF youths have launched a terror campaign against the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in what they claim is revenge for the violent clashes in Nyatsime.

Zanu PF deputy youth secretary John Paradza on Sunday threatened that he was unleashing party youths against CCC, claiming it was the opposition that started the violence in Nyatsime during the funeral wake of murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

“We have noted that CCC is unleashing violence against us, but starting from today, I am unleashing my dogs,” Paradza said.

“As youths, our mandate is to defend the revolutionary party and we are going to make sure we defend our party. CCC burnt houses in Chitungwiza and we are not going to fold our hands watching them unleashing violence,” he said.

Zanu-PF supporters and CCC activists clashed in Nyatsime over the control of the funeral of Ali.

Ali was allegedly killed by Zanu-PF supporters who chopped her body into pieces before dumping it into a disused well.

Pius Jamba, a ruling party member, has since been arrested as the prime suspect.

Paradza further told the youths that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would unveil residential stands to the youth.

“I have met the President and he said he was going to unveil stands to the youths. It is the President’s vision to give youths stands and also to have employment,” he said.

CCC youth assembly spokesperson Stephen Chuma condemned the utterances by Paradza.

He said: “We, as CCC, believe in non-violence approach to solving problems. It’s very unfortunate that in this modern era, we have a political party that believes in violence as a strategy.

“We are a peace-loving citizens’ movement, but that does not make us weak or cowards. No one has a monopoly of violence and we want to send the message clear to Emmerson Mnangagwa, John Paradza and Zanu PF thugs that any attempts to drive the nation into anarchy will be resisted.

“We know that Zanu PF wants to use violence to drive this nation into anarchy so as to effect a state of emergency in order to postpone the upcoming general elections. They know they are going to lose elections so they are running scared and are now resorting to violence.”

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “I will have to get the information from Officer Commanding Harare Province and get back to you on the matter. I was not at work today.”

With Zimbabwe set to hold harmonised elections in 2023, the orgy of violence has, however, gripped the country.