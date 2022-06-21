Sikhala develops blisters due to leg irons, as bail ruling is reserved

Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole of Chitungwiza North will spend two more nights in jail after magistrate Gibson Mandaza reserved bail ruling on Monday.

The two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators spent the whole weekend in prison after their arrest on Tuesday following clashes with Zanu PF youths in Chitungwiza at the funeral wake for murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

The duo was brought to court in leg irons on Monday for continuation of their bail appeal.

Sikhala complained he had developed blisters owing to leg irons.

He further grumbled: “I didn’t kill Jesus Christ nor Moreblessing Ali. I don’t deserve this. The armed robbers are moving around without shackles. What have I done to deserve this”.

Sikhala and Sithole’s lawyer Alec Muchadehama told the court that the two were proper candidates for bail.

The human rights lawyer said Sikhala has been arrested 67 times and has never been convicted.

“Accused 1 was arrested on 67 occasions and appeared in court. Charges were withdrawn on other matters and he was acquitted on other matters.

“No indicator that he has a propensity to commit more offences. These charges are as a result of political harassment and no other reasons,” he said.

Muchadehama added his clients did not post the video which is said to have incited people to cause violence in Nyatsime.

The State is opposed to the granting of bail to Sikhala saying he tried to evade arrest.

“When he saw police behind his yard he wanted to flee but he slipped on the durawall, was cut by the wire,” read the charge sheet.

Ali’s body was found two weeks ago cut into pieces and her intestines packed in a plastic bag and thrown into a well at the Beatrice home of claimed Zanu PF supporter and murder suspect Pius Jamba.

Sikhala is accused of inciting violence by urging Zimbabweans to avenge Ali’s murder in a video which went viral on social media.

Sithole is charged with participating in inciting violence and arranging lorries which ferried party activists who attacked the homes of Zanu PF supporters.